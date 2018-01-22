All that glitters is not gold

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Discussions about power and harassment are finally getting respect and their due after only a few million years of male dominance.

Hopefully, the truth will always come out.

Much has been made about fake news, but at its heart is a war on the truth. The adage states that there are two sides to every story but that too is often false. Facts exist, are measurable, and matter. There can be different opinions but we traffic in fantasy. Literary criticism, art criticism, food criticism – all are complicit. The result is as it was when the Prince responds at the funeral of Romeo and Juliet. All are punished.

I know Olee Fowler from Eater. She is talented. I read everything she writes about food on Eater. She is far better at this than I am, but I am freer to complain. You cannot find a critical review on Eater any more than you can make a grievance about your boss’s behavior without paying for it. It is, sadly, power taking precedence over truth. Today’s food critic must be first and foremost a cheerleader. If you are looking for food criticism, Eater is not the place. Soon Chuy’s will come to Doral, its 90th location. Eater calls it “beloved.”

No one elevates the art of lying like a presidential spokesperson, but media companies come close; they tout spaces that have previously gone out of business. For example, this: Get ready for some mesmerizing sensual salt flipping wrist action as Nusret Gökçe’s — aka the man behind the meme phenomenon better known as “Salt Bae” — has officially opened his Turkish steakhouse mini-chain Nusr-et inside former COYA Miami space at 999 Brickell Avenue.

Or this: The South of Fifth neighborhood now has the opportunity to dine on Nikkei cuisine thanks to Sakura 736 (736 1st Street). Taking over the spot that once held Red Ginger and Now & Zen, it offers up a menu filled with items like forbidden rice, ceviche, hotate, paiche, along with sushi and sashimi offerings.

Eater is captivating. They are managed by Vox Media, whose leadership team resembles tee off time at an old, membership-only country club. Their motto is this: At Vox Media, we have strong leaders and enjoy support from leading investors that believe in the power of going deeper to connect with global, passionate, curious audiences. Through our authoritative house of brands, commitment to developing standout technology, and high-fidelity advertising, we are shaping the future of journalism and entertainment. If by deeper, they mean into pockets, they are succeeding mightily. Vox Media runs the following web presences: The Verge, Vox, SBNation, Polygon, Racked, Curbed and of course, Eater.

Researching this leads to a clicking binge. After all the clicking, one becomes a bit like Eleven on Stranger Things, or a family member in Get Out; you are no longer in full control of your own brain. That’s how Vox hopes to work; conversion therapy is the only escape.

All this shapes the future of journalism and entertainment. It is intersectionality, where prestigious modern media companies posing as journalism go deeper into the buyer-beware weeds. The problem is obvious: this corporatization of food, shopping, and entertainment commodifies everyone. It makes us the driver of a driverless car. At its heart, its truth does not matter or exist. All are punished.