In the two years since its doors opened, Mystic Joint has steadily become a favorite destination for people seeking alternatives to personal pleasures like smoking and drinking.

The first gourmet kava and kratom bar in Florida (more on that later), Mystic Joint is also a purveyor of fine vape and glassware products. It is home to a game room stocked with arcade cabinets, air hockey, a pool table and other fun distractions. Its relaxing smoke-free e-lounge offers free wi-fi, where friends can get comfortable while puffing on their electronic vaping devices, including hookahs. And it is a venue for live entertainment, where local bands, comics and poets perform.

Mystic Joint is all those things, yet to its loyal clientele, known as “tribe members,” it’s much more than that; it’s a home away from home.

“People can come to Mystic Joint, take off whatever mask they wear outside and just be themselves,” said owner Scott Acker. “It’s not uncommon at the bar to see someone in a suit, a person that looks like they’re straight out of the ‘60s and a young woman dressed like she’s on her way to the gym all interacting with each other and having a great time.”

The centerpiece of the 4,000-square-foot establishment is the Mystic Bar, which has all the trappings of an upscale pub, minus one key ingredient: alcohol. Instead, a diverse array of euphoric teas is served, derived from herbs including kava, kratom, blue lotus and kanna.

Kava, which comes from the South Pacific, has been used as a ceremonial tea for more than 3,000 years and has muscle relaxant, anti-anxiety, anti-depression and anti-insomnia properties. Mystic Joint upholds the ceremonial tradition of having tribe members shout, “Bula!” prior to drinking kava from their cups (or shells)—a practice reminiscent of saying, “Cheers!” at a bar. Kratom, conversely, is a euphoric beverage believed to reduce pain, offer stimulation in low doses and relaxation in higher doses.

Mystic Joint has a variety of proprietary flavors on tap including Yin, Yang, Kava Colada and Kava Daiquiri. Kombucha, a fermented tea with probiotic properties, are also served.

“Our teas elicit many effects, and our TeaTenders formulate drinks depending on how you want to feel,” he said. “If you’re in the mood to relax, we’ve got a tea for that. If you want to start your day off with a boost of energy but don’t like the caffeine effect, we have teas for that. We have teas that can help you focus, create euphoria or even put you in the mood, like our date night aphrodisiac teas, ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Pink Fairy.’ We have sourced the very best ingredients from only premium domestic and global growers to make Mystic Joint the most unique alternative bar experience—period.”

Regular and special events have become a major feature at the location. Weekly events include Karaoke Kava Night on Thursdays and Open Mic Fire Verse Fridays, with poetry inside and fire spinning to the sounds of a drum circle outside. Hip-hop nights, drag show beauty pageants, cult film viewings, live visual art demonstrations and craft expos also occur on a semi-regular basis.

On Thursday, April 20, Mystic Joint kicks off a weekend of cannabis-inspired festivities. Thursday’s Karaoke Kava Night will have a reggae theme. At Friday night’s Fire Verse Open Mic event, performers will celebrate cannabis through spoken word. Saturday culminates with a blowout celebration complete with food trucks, CBD sponsors (like Green Roads), cultivation experts, live glass blowing and a doctor who will help guests attain medical cannabis licenses.