Andrew Korge has been named vice president of strategic development at The Lynx Companies, a Coral Gables portfolio of companies with expertise in real estate, construction, financial services, technology and education. Korge will focus on creating public and private business opportunities both locally and globally.

“We are excited about adding Andrew to our team,” said Wasim Shomar, CEO of The Lynx Companies. “He is exceptionally gifted in business development and tactical thinking, and has a strong background in entrepreneurship and building client relationships.”

Korge left his family’s real estate business to work for Lynx, where he will advance his knowledge of real estate development and construction. Recognized as one of the top under-40 Democratic fund-raisers in the country, Korge is a co-founder of the Millennial Action Project, and was on President Obama and Hillary Clinton’s national finance committees. Korge also has been active with charities including the New Leaders Council, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the American Red Cross.

Korge, a third-generation South Floridian, earned his law degree at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.

At The Lynx Companies, Korge will continue to elevate the firm’s visibility, especially in the areas of technology, coding and cybersecurity education, construction and real estate development, Shomar said.

“I am blessed to be with The Lynx Companies, which provides me a unique opportunity to focus on my passions of sustainable development and teaching 21st century skills like cybersecurity and computer science to the next generation,” Korge said. “I hope to utilize my knowledge of the environment and technology to expand Lynx’s portfolio and take sustainable development to the next level.”

The Lynx Companies has established itself as a cornerstone of growth in South Florida. In 2016 the South Florida Business Journal named its subsidiary, Lynx Construction Management, the No. 1 fastest growing company over $25 million in South Florida.

Lynx Construction Management projects include historical restorations of Art Deco Miami Beach hotels and restaurants, as well as class-A office and commercial buildings visible in the world-famous Miami skyline. Key civic projects include construction of the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Shelter, renovation of the Sunny Isles Beach City Hall, and enhancement of Pelican Community Park and Heritage Park.

In its financial division, The Lynx Companies offers services in merger and acquisition analysis, leveraged transactions, brokerage services, real estate financing and development, banking, insurance and mortgage services. Its technology expertise includes software development, IT and telecommunications.

The Lynx Companies is a portfolio of companies operating in various sectors of the U.S. economy, including real estate, construction, financial services, technology and education. The company uses its expertise to help talented management teams and entrepreneurs build private companies of significant value. The Lynx Companies works closely with clients to provide capital, operating and strategic expertise, and a network of strategic industry contacts to help them become market leaders.

