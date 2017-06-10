Audi has made a bigger, better A8 for 2017

For 2017, Audi has made a bigger, better A8. Now, most A8 models will have a longer wheelbase.

The A8 L 3.0T Quattro Tiptronic is no exception. It offers a great amount of room especially for the backseat passengers. As is tradition with the Audi A8, this sedan boasts several technology and luxury features, despite having shaved off a few thousand from the base price.

Despite its size, the 2017 A8 L 3.0T feels sprightly and nimble on its feet. Steering is light but responsive and allows the Audi A8 to easily weave through traffic and take on tight turns. The 360- degree camera helps a lot with the former especially when navigating through tight spots.

The 3.0-direct-injection V-6 that powers the A8 is rated at 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. The product of this powerful engine is a 5.4 second 0 to 60 time which, is quite impressive when you consider the A8’s frame. Its fuel economy is rated at 19 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.

Its power and sportiness is clearly conveyed by the exterior. Its low stance, chiseled angles and wide body make for a unique, modern look.

It is clear at first glance that the 2017 A8 is far from the average sedan.

When driving the A8, the first thing you will notice is how incredibly quiet it is inside of the cabin. This is due in part to its dual pane glass with acoustic and break-resistant side window. The second thing you’ll notice is how comfortable it is. Lush leather and supportive seating abound; the A8 is a pleasant ride for five of its passengers. Those in the backseat get an extra treat with the available entertainment system and power massage.

The A8’s interior is modern, attractive and finished with top grade materials, wooden accents and brushed metal throughout.

Other features that come with in the Audi A8 L 3.0T include: power sunroof, Audi navigation, Bluetooth, voice controls, Bose surround sound, power sunshades, HomeLink, Audi connect, power trunk with foot sensor, Audi advanced key and rearview camera.

While this year’s A8 has yet to be rated by the IIHS or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the A8 has several safety features. Some standard and available features include: night vision system that detects pedestrians and animals in your path, blind spot monitoring, Pre Sense Rear and Plus that alerts the driver to rear and frontal collisions, and lane keep assist.

2017 brings a longer wheelbase for the A8 which provides plenty of room for all of its passengers, especially those in the back row. Despite its long body, the A8 3.0T remains an agile and sporty, easily maneuvering through traffic and into tight spaces. As you would come to anticipate from Audi, the interior of the A8 boasts several of the latest technology features and is crafted with high quality materials.

Outside, the A8 has an eye-catching, attractive design that illustrates its sporty performance and agility.

The MSRP for the 2017 Audi A8 starts at $82,500.