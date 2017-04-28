This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fantasy Theater Company presents Cinderella: A Fractured Fairy Tale on Saturday, May 6 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Get ready for a “Cinderella story” like you’ve never seen before…and get ready for the wackiest version of Cinderella yet! Take the classic story of Cinderella, mix in elements of comedy, slapstick, songs, acrobatics and magic, and you’ve got a new version of an old story that will leave kids (and adults) begging for more! Fantasy Theatre Factory is dedicated to creating original quality educational programs for children and families. Performing for audiences since 1982, Fantasy Theatre’s mission is to develop appreciation, understanding and love of theatre arts among the general public; especially children. Naturally, the show is great for primary grades. An even better surprise is that it’s great for 4th-6th graders too! Older students appreciate the flippant comic style of this “Fractured Fairy Tale”!

The beloved Junie B. Jones comes to life on the Banyan Bowl stage! Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones, The Musical will capture your heart just as the books have captivated an entire generation of readers. Based on the children’s book series (27 books in all), this musical features an important lesson and fun-filled songs. It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting. Performances are Friday, May 12th, 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at *3:00 & 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors and kids. Our special Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. is *$5.00.

More Art and Music

Compositum Musicae Novae presents Metamorphis on Thursday, May 5. The evening starts in the Gardens Gallery Hibiscus Room for an art exhibit opening and artist meet and greet at 6:30 p.m.. At 7:30 attendees will be ushered into the Banyan Bowl for an evening of exciting performances. Metamorphosis is a night of music, art, dance, and theater presented by Compositum Musicae Novae, an organization of classically trained composers, musicians, dancers, artists and writers who are dedicated to producing, performing, and sharing with the public new artistic works. At this FREE event, CMN will feature chamber ensembles performing new musical works by a variety of up and coming composers, dance performances showcasing original choreography, an art exhibit in our gallery and a performance of an original play.

On Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m., Miami Music Project will feature a recital showcasing their very talented young performers. Miami Music Project uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential through the study and performance of music in underdeveloped and immigrant communities. The project has grown over the past 6 years from a student roster of 15 to almost 500. Designed as a tuition-free, intensive after-school program, they provide a fully integrated music curriculum, which builds the transferable, practical and social skills needed to improve academic motivation, and social preparedness. Help us to honor and celebrate these children. The concert is free of charge with $5 general park admission that includes full park amenities.

Horticulture and Education

Orchid Care and Fertilization will be the topic of our horticulture class this month on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. The class will teach you how to keep your orchids happy and thriving throughout the year. Learn specifics on when and how to fertilize your orchid along with basic care instructions. We will look at a various different orchid genera to give you an all-around guide to orchid care. Our workshops are open to the public and the fee is $10 per person which includes the hands-on workshop, supplies and a take home project. The class is limited to 12 participants so register and pay early by contacting 305-669-6990.

Join us every Friday afternoon from 1-3:00 p.m. at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore and create while learning about the wonders of nature. Recommended for children ages 3 to 10 years, they will partake in a wonderful afternoon of activities set against a backdrop of the most beautiful botanical garden around. This month is about Solar Power! The sun is a big ball of energy that all plants and animals need for survival. Your child will be mesmerized as they uncover the mystery of energy on our planet. They’ll make their very own solar powered oven, plant a flower that looks like a sun and more! No prior registration is necessary and it’s free with the standard $5 park admission, weather permitting.

Cadette Outdoor Art Apprentice Badge

In our next upcoming Girl Scout badge program, Cadettes will roam the Gardens and collect plants and other objects that will both inspire and be utilized in the creation of a unique work of art. Art can be found everywhere, especially outdoors! In this program Cadettes will learn to understand the science behind art and learn about why art at Pinecrest Gardens is so important. Our participants will design with nature, discover the relationship between art and the weather, and so much more! This program will meet all requirements of the Outdoor Art Apprentice Badge. The fee is $12 per Scout which includes the cost of the badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities and a reserved picnic area. Start time is 10:00 a.m. and it lasts until 1:00 p.m. Pre–registration is required. Call Lacy Bray, Educational Coordinator at 305-669-6990.