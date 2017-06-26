Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Belen Jesuit Prep Crew wins Gold

By: Community News |June 26, 2017

PT-Belen Jesuit Prep Crew

Belen Jesuit Prep’s Lightweight 8+ crew won Gold on June 10 at USRowing’s Youth Nationals in Sarasota, Florida. This makes them the fastest boat in the nation. Fast and furious, but they didn’t forget their Community Newspaper!

Pictured (l-r) are Jorge Garcia, Alejandro Pacios, Ivan Cabrera, Hunter Prindle, Santiago Ugas, Jonathan Menendez, Carlos Marin, Rodrigo Marin, Daniel Giacosa. (Photo by Elina B. Pacios.)

This group of young men has had a phenomenal year. Thanks for taking us along!

