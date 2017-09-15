Brewing Buddha, new Pinecrest coffeehouse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pinecrest has a new quiet, funky hangout that serves unique coffees and teas in a Greenwich Village-inspired environment. Its grand opening came mid-July and it was none too soon for people who have grown tired of that “S” word coffeehouse.

“We wanted to bring a local coffeehouse vibe to Pinecrest. There’s nowhere to hang out like this nearby,” explains co-owner (with his brother, Jordan) Cassidy Athos. “I’m also a photographer by trade and this where I hang my work and create my own personal art gallery.”

The coffeehouse has several Buddha drawings and statuettes inside and it is mixed with a fake ivy that clings to the wooden-clad walls.

The industrial chic look is just what you’d expect from a laid-back brew house. The proud menu sports drinks with names like Marshmallow Coconut Cupcake Cappuccino and Campfire S’Mores Latte. “They taste like they sound,” remarks Cassidy, who is the main brew master. “We are able to take a drink and shape it to a customer’s personal preferences. We really know our beans.”

There is already a decent following at the store. Mothers in between errands tend to congregate here for a relaxing break. Online reviews are stellar, with one claiming: ‘Take my $$$$$$ this place deserves it!’

Brewing Buddha takes delivering fresh and delicious coffee seriously. The store’s roaster gets fresh beans from his family’s farms and brings the roasts to the store within 24 hours. Cassidy explains, “This is very different than most other places and it definitely reflects in the coffee.”

Customer Cherie Edmonds, who was enjoying a Pistachio Cupcake Cappuccino and a Pistachio Walnut muffin, shared, “I love the atmosphere. It’s low-key and beautifully done and the coffees and teas are very high quality. It’s a nice place to sit back and relax with good people.”

Visit Brewing Buddha Café & Arthouse at 8219 SW 124 Street (across from Evelyn Greer Park) Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cassidy only rests on Sunday when the store is closed. You can call them at 786-842-3342 or peruse their unique offerings at www.BrewingBuddha.com.

National Night Out

National Night Out is a community police awareness-raising event held in the United States in August. It is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, neighborhood watch, and other anti-crime efforts.

In Palmetto Bay, this meant a police booth was set up on August 17 from 6-8 p.m. where residents could meet their officers and talk safety. “I support the police 100 percent and it’s great to have them on our block showing us how we can get more information,” said Mangowood resident Jerri McBroom.

Police Commander Gadyaces Serralta used a golf cart and went door-knocking for those who didn’t come out. He added, “This is about opening up our channels of communication with our community and we are hoping to expand this outreach to every couple of months so that we get to all areas of our Village. We’re here to listen and to get feedback about our services.”

CHI 2nd Annual Casino Night

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is a nonprofit health care organization providing affordable quality primary and behavioral health care services to the South Florida community. CHI operates 11 state-of-the-art primary care centers and 31 school-based programs.

In November, they break ground on a new Children’s Crisis Center facility which will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and provide care to all children from 2 to 18 years of age.

As part of the effort to raise $5 million for the project, CHI held their 2nd Annual Casino Night on August 19. Chair of the Foundation Board Abe Levy explained, “We’re so proud to be helping CHI better serve the South Florida community.” CHI Chairman Johnny Brown added, “This facility will be a huge success and we look forward to helping our kids.”

Inside Casino Night at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Pinecrest, there were game tables, gourmet catered food and drink. There was also a silent auction. The $50 entry ticket was just the start to the fundraising. The night ended up with donations totaling close to $90,000. More donations for the new facility continue to pour in.

Real Estate Update

