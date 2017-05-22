Community leaders and public officials are crying foul at the procurement process that took place in the selection of the recently unveiled winning design for the new I-395 bridge. The structure was conceived as a signature world-class project that would forever change Miami’s skyline, revitalize its arts and museum centers, and place it alongside other iconic structures like the Golden Gate Bridge.

Citing a lack of public input and a violation of the 2013 agreement between the City of Miami and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on the requirements for building of the bridge, a growing list of local leaders have publicly requested that FDOT put a freeze on the project until there has been further review.

In a letter addressed to FDOT District Secretary Jim Wolfe on May 17, the Town Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (TSNDC), a non-profit entity which advocates for economic and cultural development of the area surrounding the Adrienne Arsht Center, expressed “grave concern” for the project and called on it to “fulfill its commitment to engage in community outreach and seek public involvement and input.” The TSNDC consists of civic leaders and heads of cultural institutions in downtown Miami.

Like many others who have come forth to express concern, including Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, and community leaders from Overtown, the TSNDC feels that FDOT ultimately undermined the will of the Aesthetics Committee that was put in place to act as the voice of the people.

The primary controversy centers around a review process that began as very well defined, but was later gradually and significantly diminished. While the winning design team, Archer Western De Moya, received “poor” or “fair” marks by the community led aesthetics committee, the runner-up, Flour Astaldi and MCM, were the only ones to have received a perfect score from community representatives. Despite a ten-point difference in these scores and nearly identical scores on the technical side, Archer Wester and De Moya were still awarded the bid by half a point.

This discrepancy occurred due to various changes that were made to the scoring component throughout the process of the bid. Initially, the score assigned by the Aesthetics Review Committee was supposed to stand alone, but during the preliminary bridge approval stage it was reduced to 80 percent, and then again later to 50 percent at the final RFP stage, and finally, to 44 percent during the final tabulation of the scoring.

The building of the I-395 bridge has been a longstanding battle between the City of Miami and FDOT. In 2013, then Commissioner Marc Sarnoff and the City of Miami sued the FDOT for the right to have community input on the project citing the need to build a bridge that is reflective of Miami’s spirit as well as its social and cultural institutions. Sarnoff and the City won the lawsuit, which resulted in the creation of an aesthetic review committee and critics see the diminution of that committee’s scoring as a breach of that agreement.

“By minimizing the Committee influence on the selection process, and by keeping the prospective Project designs out of the sunshine until after the intent-to-award notification, both the community and the political leadership bodies were disenfranchised,” said Vice Chair of TSNDC Jessica Goldman Srebnick in a letter to the FDOT.

“This must be rectified. This change produced a result that does not reflect the preference of the Committee and usurps the very purpose of the creation of the Committee- a group created to act as watchdogs of our community; citizen representatives entrusted to enforce the commitments made by FDOT,” she added.