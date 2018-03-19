Calling all kids for the best egg hunt ever!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With spring in the air and children’s imaginations filled with visions of life size bunnies and chocolate eggs, we invite you and your family to brace yourselves for a day of mayhem and madness at Pinecrest Gardens’ Annual Eggstravaganza presented by Williamson Automotive on March 24, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Be part of Miami’s most exciting and activity-filled day for kids. We’re not bragging when we say it’s the biggest and the best egg hunt in town with over 50,000 eggs featured at scheduled egg hunts throughout the day along with prizes, face painting, balloon art, interactive games, music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, story-telling, delicious food and even a wild life show.

It’s a virtual wonderland of children’s happenings. General admission is $5 if you pay in advance at our administrative office or on-line (cutoff date for on-line purchase is Thursday, March 22)…and $7 at the gate the day of the event. Pinecrest Gardens members enter free of charge, but call in advance to reserve your hunt. If you purchase your tickets on-line, there is a special advanced ticket sales Will-Call area to avoid long ticket purchase lines. So round up your toddlers, boppers and tweens and bring them to the Gardens for a day devoted to fun and entertainment just for them.

FAMILY FUN CONCERTS presented by…Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center

Sunday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Come to the Gardens for another fabulous performance by Orchestra Miami designed especially for kids to enjoy. BEHOLD THE BOLD UMBRELLAPHANT is a performance where poetry & music come together to create magic! Silly rhymes + great music = a whole lot of fun.

What do you get when you cross . . .A toaster with a toad? You get… A Pop-up Toadster

What do you get when you cross… A tuba with a baboon? You get… A Tubaboon

What do you get when you cross…A clock with an octopus? You get… The Clocktopus

What do you get when you cross…A hat with a chicken? You get…A Hatchicken

And finally…what do you get when you cross…an umbrella with an elephant? You get The Bold Umbrellaphant!

Advance Purchase Tickets: $10- Kids (3-17), $12 Seniors (65 & Up), $15 Adults $12/$15/$18 at the Door Free Lap Seating for Children under 3 years. For advance tickets visit orchestramiami.org.

HIBISCUS GALLERY

Spring Equinox Performance

March 20 at 10:30 a.m.

You are invited to join Xavier Cortada for a special performance at the site of his Longitudinal Installation at the Gardens. This extraordinary participatory art piece captures voices from 24 individual across the globe who have been impacted by Climate Change. The event is free and…

About the Longitudinal Installation:

Cortada created the Longitudinal Installation at the South Pole in 2007 and at the North Pole in 2008. During both visits, Cortada placed 24 shoes in a circle, each aligned across 24 longitudes. He stopped in front of each of his longitudinal shoe markers and read a quote aloud that revealed a person’s experience with climate change from that part of the world. His artistic ritual illustrated how everyone in the world has been profoundly impacted by climate change.

hARTvest Project

ARTbreak

Join us at a special breakfast on Wednesday, March 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon when fabulous food, art and the world of fashion collide. This unique event will feature a talk by Armando Droulers about Yves Saint Laurent’s art inspirations.

Fee: $40

CerealFest (a special hARTvest project event) will happen on Saturday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. If you happen to be coming to our EGGSTRAVAGANZA, stop by Cypress Hall with your children for a very creative cereal breakfast served with a variety of milks, yogurts and toppings.

Fee: $7