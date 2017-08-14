Canes football showing great promise this season

They say when the stars align, good things happen. That certainly seems to be the case as things are coming together for the University of Miami Hurricanes. By all measures, the 2017 football season is going to be a memorable one.

And if recent history is any indicator, just consider Mark Richt’s first season as head coach. Under his leadership last year, the Canes showed great promise as they overcame bumps and bruises along the way. Not to mention the five-game winning streak at the end of the season — all strong signs of good things to come.

Now, everyone is expecting the Canes to polish up things, overcome their flaws, and exceed expectations in the year ahead. In fact, don’t be shocked if they finish in the top 10 this season.

So much talent and experience resides on both sides of the ball for them. On paper, they can match up with every team on their schedule. And with a fairly easy schedule for Miami this season, the Canes potentially can finish undefeated. Winning the ACC Coastal and ACC Championship are well within reach for Coach Richt and the Canes this season.

Please click links below for an overview of the Hurricanes’ offense and defense outlook for the coming season.

