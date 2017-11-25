Celebrate the Holiday Season with ‘Mistletoe & Martinis’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kick off the holiday season with Mistletoe & Martinis, a joyful evening of holiday cheer to benefit the Deering Estate Foundation. The event takes place on Friday, December 8 from 7:30 p.m. ‘til 10:30 p.m. at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

Holiday Season Mistletoe and Martinis brings together friends, neighbors and donors for a special evening of holiday cheer, celebration and giving. Limited to 250 attendees, guests will mix and mingle while strolling through the historic homes and magnificent grounds transformed into a wondrous Festival of Trees gloriously lit up and fully adorned for the holidays.

As the Deering Estate comes alive with the sights, sounds and libations of the holiday season, guests will enjoy festive music, lavish hors d’oeuvres and desserts from some of South Florida’s finest caterers, and an accompaniment of flavorful samplings of martinis. Beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available.

Located along the edge of Biscayne Bay, the 450-acre Deering Estate is part of the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department, which manages the Estate on behalf of the State of Florida. It is an environmental, archaeological and historical preserve, a jewel in the crown of Miami-Dade County’s public spaces. All proceeds from Mistletoe & Martinis will benefit the Deering Estate Foundation, to be used for environmental education, preservation and programming.

The Deering Estate Foundation is especially grateful for the support of its valued sponsors, including Coconut Grove Bank, Morris & Reynolds Insurance, UBS, the Szaro Family, The Biltmore, Catering by Les and Chef David Schwadron.

Mistletoe & Martinis is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets for Mistletoe & Martinis are $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased at www.deeringestate.org/mistletoe-martinis, or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 263.

Additional Holiday Events at The Deering Estate

Festival of Trees Season Kick-off

Friday, December 1, 2017 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Professional and community organizations come together to transform Deering Estate’s grounds and Historical Houses as they come alive with holiday accents and decorations. Enjoy sipping on hot chocolate, nibbling on holiday cookies and listening to the sounds of the Yuletide Carolers as you wander through the Estate and tour the elegant and historic houses. Children can write letters to Santa and participate in Holiday Crafts while sitting under a large illuminated Ficus Tree.

Tickets

$12 for adults

$7 for children (ages 4-14)

Free for Deering Estate Foundation members. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, rain or shine. Children under 4 years old are free.

Go to www.deeringestate.org/holiday-season or call 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Story-Time and Photos with Santa

Saturday, December 9 & 16, 2017; 10:00 a.m. – Noon.

Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s visiting the Estate! Enjoy story-time with Santa’s elves throughout the historic houses and photos with Santa inside the historic Stone House Ballroom. Children can also participate in holiday arts & crafts activities. Limited seating available. Free with Estate admission: $12 for adults & $7 for children (ages 4-14); Free for Deering Estate Foundation members. Children under 4 years old are free.

Photos with Santa: Holiday photo packages are available starting at $10 (cash only).

Go to www.deeringestate.org/holiday-season or call 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157