Palmetto High School junior Chad Girnun has already earned almost one thousand community service hours. He’s earned those hours by participating in Friendship Circle, the program at the Chabad Center of Kendall that works with disabled or autistic children.

Girnun has been working with Friendship Circle since seventh grade. Today, he’s one of the presidents.

“I go to Chabad every other Sunday from 9:45 to noon,” he says.

He participates in the Teen Scene program at the Chabad. Generally, he works with the same child.

“The first child I had, he moved out of the area,” he says. “The second child, I did really well. I was recognized by the social worker there, they said I did an amazing job with him.”

In the time Girnun worked with the child, he became easier to work with. Girnun was then assigned to another difficult child. Girnun was recognized again for his work with the child.

During Friendship Circle, Girnun coaxes the child to draw, or participate in the music program or play sports.

“You’re pushing the child to be more independent,” he says. “If they are stepping out of the comfort zone, you’re there to guide them. You’re their mentor.”

Girnun says some of the kids aren’t verbal, but if they are, the mentors are having conversations about their week.

“I’ve had three non-verbal kids,” he says. “You get through to them. Their facial expressions. The reassurance that you are doing what you can for these kids is what I like about it.”

Girnun started at Friendship Circle as a bar mitzvah project. His sister had done Friendship Circle so he knew how important the program can be.

His other big project is Camp Jenny, which is held every Memorial Day Weekend outside Atlanta for underprivileged kids. The children need to do well in school to participate.

“It’s the reward system,” he says. “If they try their best, they can make anything happen.”

The participants don’t need to have straight A’s to attend. To be a counselor, Girnun needs to fundraise or donate $200 for the camp.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” he says. “Last year I was a counselor. You are teaching them to strive for greatness. There is also a little reading.”

Counselors help plan the camp activities. Counselors talk to each other, all to hone the programs that are used in each cabin.

“To make sure the kids are interacting together,” he says. “You get to know the kids and they get to know you and each other.”

He’s planning to do Camp Jenny again as a senior. He’ll have to apply again, but at that point, he’ll have had three years of experience.

At Palmetto, Girnun is going to be president of the Jewish Student Union next year. The club was restarted this year and he was the only junior on the board.

“Palmetto has always had a strong Jewish population,” he says. “We are now on as an equal access club. I was going to plan on having a lot of younger members be on board.”

He’s treasurer of the Junior Class and treasurer of the Student Jewish Union. Girnun plays for the varsity soccer team and he’s a member of the National Honor Society.

He’s a member of J Serve, a community of Jewish High school teens.

“You plan one big community project each year,” he says. “Previously we’ve done something with Best Buddies and Friendship Circle.”

He plays club soccer for Pinecrest Premier.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld