Chef Cesar Brings Talents to The Brick

When the time came to bring in a new head chef for his restaurant The Brick, owner Corey Bousquet believed that it extended beyond the resume and into the type of leader the person would be.

“I wanted a creative leader that could continue to grow our farm-to-table concept and work alongside our local farmers and vendors to bring the most sustainable and fresh food to our customers in new and exciting ways,” said Bousquet.

Bousquet found what he was looking for in Cesar Vega, the new executive chef at The Brick Restaurant located in Downtown Dadeland.

Chef Cesar touts experience from a strong list of notable restaurants and recently to include the title of executive chef at the well-known Miami Beach SushiSamba. But most importantly, beyond his professional experience, is his spark, creativity and leadership.

“We have a strong kitchen staff here at The Brick and I was looking for someone that could step right in and take them to a new level,” said Bousquet. “We are more than a week into Chef Cesar joining our team and I think we can already say we are definitely on the right track.”

Before his time running the kitchen in the most popular establishments, Chef Cesar started as a server and gained valuable customer service experience and knowledge at the Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club. From there he climbed the ladder, and eventually found his true passion and his way into the back of the house.

He went on to spend over eight years refining his craft before opening his own restaurant Komaki Sushi & Thai. After five years of running his own business, he sought a new adventure and became the chef de cuisine at SushiSamba. Now at The Brick, Chef Cesar will look to bring his culinary flavor to the farm-to-table restaurant scene.

“One of the first things I recognized here at The Brick was the conscious decision to bring in only fresh products and truly work with the surrounding agricultural community,” said Chef Cesar. “Up first on my order of business is to release our long awaited bar bites menu. The bar here at The Brick has a sexy, rustic feel and truly deserves a menu that will equally excite guests.”

The Brick prides itself in being an environmentally friendly and sustainable restaurant, growing its own herbs, pressing fresh fruit juices for housemade lemonades and offering the freshest ingredients to its guests through deliveries from local farms and vendors almost daily.

“We will continue to offer the same great farm-to-table experience and service that our loyal guests have come to expect and we are excited for them to see what we have in store,” said Bousquet.

The Brick is located in Downtown Dadeland (8955 SW 72nd Place) and offers validation for free garage parking. For reservations or more information about The Brick, please call 786-814-5909.