Chef Jorgie Ramos to Launch Abi Maria Concept at Downtown Dadeland

The Havana-inspired craft cocktail bar is slated to open in November.

On the heels of a wildly successful opening year for Barley an American Brasserie at Downtown Dadeland, Chef-owner Jorgie Ramos is pleased to announce the launch of his newest concept, Abi Maria, opening at Downtown Dadeland in November.

Inspired by Havana’s heyday, Abi Maria will be the first craft cocktail bar to open at the urban culinary hotspot. The 1,093-square-foot bar will serve up classic and specialty cocktails with a focus on rums along with a selection of light bites.

“I’ve been wanting to create a bar concept for a while now,” said Ramos. “After seeing the level of success Barley has achieved at Downtown Dadeland, I knew this area was the prime location for Abi Maria. My goal is to create a unique space for people to come enjoy a cocktail before dinner or a light bite with friends over good conversation. I’m looking forward to opening day and hope to see Barley regulars as well as first-time visitors to Downtown Dadeland.”

Abi Maria is the latest addition to Downtown Dadeland’s growing roster of chef-driven concepts that have been opening doors at the revitalized urban culinary center since DHPI LLC, a joint venture between Duncan Hillsley Capital and PEBB Capital, took over in 2014.

“Abi Maria is going to be an excellent addition to Downtown Dadeland,” said Shane Hillsley, Managing Director of Duncan Hillsley Capital. “Jorgie is so well-known throughout Miami that his concepts are always an instant hit. We’re looking forward to this new addition.”

The Latin bar will join a number of other highly-anticipated restaurants opening at Downtown Dadeland later this year including Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Pubbelly Sushi and Teriyaki Madness. Downtown Dadeland’s diverse lineup of tenants already includes: Barley an American Brasserie, The Brick American Kitchen & Bar, Nanndi Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop, Harry’s Pizzeria, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orangetheory Fitness, West Elm, Corpo Yoga and many more.

Rafael Romero, CCIM, and Steven Henenfeld of Continental Real Estate Companies (CREC) represented the landlord, Downtown Dadeland, in the transaction.

Located on 7250 North Kendall Drive, Downtown Dadeland offers a fresh urban vision, bringing together dining, shopping and health & fitness establishments to create a dynamic and vibrant destination. For more information, please visit www.downtowndadeland.com.

For leasing information, please contact Rafael Romero at rromero@crec.com, or Steven Henenfeld at shenenfeld@crec.com, or visit www.downtowndadeland.com/leasing-opportunities/.