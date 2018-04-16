Do you know what to do during an active shooter event? The Village is hosting a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Workshop and Q&A Tuesday, April 24 at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th Street.

Please RSVP at www.pinecrest-fl.gov/police at EVENTS tab.

The Police Department is offering this special workshop and Q&A to raise awareness about how to respond to an active shooter event when in a public area or workplace. This is an informal community meeting to give participants an opportunity to ask questions, and for police to explain how they handle these type of events. The public is welcome to attend. Please keep in mind that this is a sensitive topic and may not be suitable for children.