Join us for good coffee and even better conversation! Coffee will be provided by Starbucks at no cost. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Date: Saturday, April 21, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 non

Place: Starbucks Coffee

12225 Pinecrest Parkway

RSVP: www.pinecrest-fl.gov/police