Come for the Day, Stay and Play

There’s no denying, when it comes to the simple pleasures of outdoor life in the sweltering summers of Miami one looks for refreshing options to spend the day that might include shady canopy, lovely creeks adorned with beautiful koi you can feed, a splash pad, water features, a playground a petting zoo and so much more. Pinecrest Gardens has it all. Our winding paths take you through areas of natural rain forest, cypress slough, hardwood hammock and all under shaded path shelter or natural canopy. When you enter Pinecrest Gardens ask for fish food sold by the cup at the admissions table and enjoy the fun of feeding our koi or pacu or even our one lone tarpon. Take the time to feed one of our fish and you make a new friend forever!

It is no surprise that Care.com has named Pinecrest Gardens’ splash pad “One of the 5 Best Miami-Area Splash Pads to keep your kids cool”. Your children will delight in our wonderful Splash ‘N Play cooling off from the summer’s heat…and the spray from our many splash features will cool you off as well.

If you are so inclined you can challenge your little geniuses to a game of giant chess located in the meadow. You can pass the time watching them frolic in our playground, petting our goats, pigs and sheep at our petting zoo and cool down with a delicious treat from our ice cream selection at our concession stand while enjoying the beautiful vista at Swan Lake.

And while we are on the subject of ice cream, let me be the first to remind you that it is National Ice Cream Month. On Fido Friendly Sundays bring the whole family including your furry friends to celebrate with us. But there’s more! On Sunday, July 16, you can celebrate National Ice Cream Day and without giving away any surprises, you can count on the fact that there will be a sweet promotion making this delicious treat even more tempting!

Finally, rounding out our activities in the month of July, on July 21 the Village of Pinecrest is hosting Bat Day…a day celebrating those mysterious nocturnal creatures that do so much to help us pollinate our flowers and eradicate tens of thousands of mosquitoes because of their voracious appetite for insects. Not only will there be educational activities with Zoo Miami’s bat expert on hand to tell us all about these fly-by-night friends, but there will be special bat arts and crafts, bat house building demos and we’ll even have the famous bat mobile on site for a little taste of Hollywood Glam! Could it be Bat Man himself pays us a visit…you’ll just have to visit the Gardens that day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the July 21 to find out for yourself!