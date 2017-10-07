Coming back after Irma we celebrate children first

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It is hard to describe the affects of Irma’s wrath that brought indescribable damage and destruction to our beloved Gardens…but suffice it to say, though we suffered overwhelming loss, we remain steadfast in our resolve to bring our magnificent garden back to the way it was and to find comfort in knowing that Mother Nature will do her part to replace the richness of our canopy. That said, if there are any among you looking to contribute to our recovery in cash or in kind we are looking for able bodied volunteers and donations of any amount to help replace many of the rare and iconic trees that were lost. Please call our offices at 305-669-6990 to inquire about donations—there is no amount too small. Most importantly, it makes it a whole lot easier for the healing to begin when the garden is filled with the sound of laughter, so we dedicate the month of October at Pinecrest Gardens to our children and the joy that they bring.

A Full Weekend of Entertainment Happenings at the Gardens for Children

Family Movie Nights begin Friday, October 13 with the “LEGO Batman Movie”

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. The evening activities begin at 6:30. We cannot promise a flashlight tour (it depends on our recovery efforts to clear the debris) but we can promise you delicious hot dogs, popcorn and lots of fun for everyone. Movie begins at 8:00 p.m. General admission is $5, and children under 2 years enter free.

Fantasy Theater Company presents “Little Monsters,” Saturday, October 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Don’t be afraid! LITTLE MONSTER TALES is the “trick” to make reading a “treat!” Fantasy Theatre presents delightfully funny stories from children’s books about monsters, children and other squiggly creatures. We bring these stories to life on stage. The show combines reading, literature, comedy, puppets, music – even a headless butler who can juggle! The show tickles your funny bone and sends everyone running to the library for more books by the same authors! The program ends with a hilarious monster dance to Thriller. Great FUN! Adults $15 Children 2 years+ and Students $10 at the gate.

Orchestra Miami presents the first of their young person’s series, The Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center Family Fun Series. Join us on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 p.m. for a pre-Halloween children’s concert “The Composer is Dead” Based on the book by Lemony Snicket, your child will love this hysterically funny tongue-in-cheek way of introducing kids to the instruments of the orchestra, as well as masterpieces of classical music. A composer is found dead, and an inspector arrives and quizzes each section of the orchestra to find out exactly what happened. Adults $15, Seniors $12, Children under 17, $10

Full Subscriptions are available at a discount. For information call Orchestra Miami at 305.274.2103

Educational Happenings at the Gardens—For Children

Little Lizards

Join us every Friday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program from 1-3 p.m. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. Recommended for children ages 3-10 and free with $5.00 Park Admission. October is all about Butterflies – There is much to learn about these flying jewels! Did you know that female butterflies can lay up to 100 eggs? That’s a lot of baby caterpillars! In October we will learn about the butterfly lifecycle, look for caterpillars in the garden and learn of ways to help these beautiful pollinators.

Girl Scouts Badge Day

Brownie Outdoor Art Creator Badge

Saturday, October 7, 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

As an artist you can walk outside and see colors, shapes and ideas for things you want to create. Find out how you can make your own art outdoors and have fun doing it! Girls will be given the opportunity to learn the role that art plays in nature. We will explore the natural art of Pinecrest Gardens on a nature detective walk; design our own botanical themed art and much more. This program meets all requirements for the Outdoor Art Creator Badge. The price is $12.00 per scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities and reservation of picnic areas)

Junior Outdoor Art Explorer Badge

Saturday, October 7, 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This program will help juniors understand the important role that art plays in nature, and how it impacts the lives of people. Let nature be your inspiration as you explore, create and design different kinds of art. In this program, we will play with light, build bird houses, make rainy day music, and much more. This program is featured in conjunction with the brownie Outdoor Art Creator Badge. The price is 12.00 per scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities and reservation of picnic areas).

Fine Art

Hibiscus

“Florida Is…” Xavier Cortada’s Inaugural Art Opening and Artist Meet and Greet, Thursday, October 5, 6:30-9:00 p.m. In his inaugural art exhibit as Pinecrest Gardens artist-in-residence, Cortada portrays Florida’s environment to connect viewers with our state’s natural beauty.