Commissioner Levine Cava a volunteer restoring coastal wetlands

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava celebrated her third anniversary in public office by volunteering along with many other District 8 residents to restore a coastal wetland in Cutler Bay on Sunday, November 12.

Together, a few dozen volunteers planted native vegetation, removed litter and invasive species to help bring this coastal wetland back to life. The volunteer event was the latest of many led by local environmental advocate Eduardo Varona in cooperation with the South Florida Water Management District, which purchased the land as a future component of an important coastal wetland restoration project connected to Everglades Restoration. Many of the native plants and wildlife flourishing in the area today are a result of these volunteer projects. Three years ago, the Commissioner began her first days in office by volunteering at this wetland restoration project.

“The progress made here in just three short years is tremendous,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “The plants are flourishing, and the wildlife has returned because of the great efforts of so many dedicated community volunteers. Spending some time contributing to the rebirth of this wetland helps me focus on the importance of Everglades Restoration for our environment and our community.”

Commissioner Levine Cava also released a report highlighting some key accomplishments during her third year in office.

“I’ve been working hard to expand economic opportunity and create jobs, to solve traffic problems and improve transit options, to champion our parks and environment, and to make government more accountable,” said Commissioner Levine Cava.

Among the highlights from the commissioner’s Year Three Report are:

● Restoring Ag Patrol has shown great results – agricultural crime is down 37 percent;

● Successfully pushed to increase the total number of police officers on the force this coming year by 65 officers instead of 25 as originally proposed;

● Improving traffic conditions with “smart signal” technology being installed first in South Dade and leading the charge to restore Metrorail service in the final County budget;

● Helping to create more than 20 jobs by training and mentoring nonprofits and small businesses and awarding $100,000 in competitive grants;

● Securing more than $1 million to clean up pollution at Devon Aire Park and $1.6 Million to connect homes to County water after discovering contaminated wells; and

● Completing the first annual report on women’s equity and passing legislation to ensure that all vendors who do business with the County sign an equal pay affidavit.

The full report can be viewed on the commissioner’s website at www.miamidade.gov/district08.