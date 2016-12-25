Christopher Columbus High School President Brother Kevin Handibode was honored for a lifetime of service at a Dec. 12 luncheon hosted by the Pinecrest Tribune. Handibode, 77, has worked at Columbus for more than 45 years, serving as a teacher, basketball coach, athletic director, development director, principal, and school president starting in 2000.

Gathered with Brother Kevin (with proclamation at center) at Pinecrest’s Ana Capri Restaurant are (l to r): Miami-Dade County School Board Chairman Larry Feldman, Miami-Dade Community Council Member Wilbur Bell, Congresswoman Iliana Ros-Lehtinen, Pinecrest Councilwoman Cheri Ball, Mayor of South Miami Philip Stoddard, Florida State Representative Michael Bileca, Mayor of Pinecrest Joe Corradino, Pinecrest Councilman James McDonald, Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene P. Flinn, Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John DuBois, and Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell. Also at the event, but not pictured above: Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez, West Miami Commissioner Rhonda Rodriguez , and University of Miami Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga.