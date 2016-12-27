One of the most interesting aspects of stem cells is how we can basically predict “when and how” they will work, regardless of age, race and gender of patients. Although it is a puzzle as to how they function in general, we can theorize as to how they act in the affected area in which they are introduced, whether it be the spine, knee, hip, or peripheral nerves.

These cells are small seedlings found in our body since birth and are responsible for our growth (during our youth and adolescence) until we reach our “pinnacle period” between 30 and 35 years old. Unfortunately, (as we are not immortal) stem cells will begin to grow scarcer over the years, which we now understand is the process of aging.

We have been actively working with autologous adult stem cells for 12 years, and the results are truly impressive, with more than 80 percent of patients reporting substantial improvement, usually around nine weeks after implantation. We think that during these initial nine weeks, the stem cells will reach the affected area, germinate, grow, and then begin to perform the particular cellular changes to repair the damaged cartilage, either in the discs and facets of the spine, cartilage of the knee, shoulder, or hip. Similarly, it also occurs in the affected peripheral nerves, as in the case of neuropathies or neuritis.

Take for example the first three patients who came looking for a solution to their problem today at our institute, the first, Sergio M, a Miami businessman who travels the world and who has an affected herniated disc that produces immense sciatica pain. This makes it impossible for him to partake in long trips (such as the distant city of Abu Dhabi), due to the wearing of the intervertebral discs. Sergio has been suffering from this pain for the last three years without finding a solution. In addition, he has flatly refused to operate.

The second patient is an American from Ohio (Barbara T) who is suffering from low back pain caused by a wear and tear (bone to bone) of her joints in her spine for the last four years. She is forced to conduct most of her daily activities with the assistance of a walker. The third patient is a Dominican (María L) who has been suffering from unbearable pain in the shoulder for the last three years, without having found a solution, despite having visited more than seven doctors.

All these patients share several common factors in the following aspects: first- they have been suffering from chronic pain for several years, second – they have not found a solution to their problem, and third – they are not willing to give in to operation. We fail to mention the most important of these common denominators, which is the fact that they have decided to take a different path and believe in the medical revolution of the 21st century: stem cells.

Each one of these patients was recommended by relatives or friends who had successful experiences with the use of stem cells.

