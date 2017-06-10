Daytime weddings…a royal affair!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Many of us had the pleasure of watching Prince William and Catherine’s morning nuptials on television. If you happen to be a bride or groom to be looking for wedding inspiration, think about saying “I do” during daylight hours.

The Royal Wedding was an opportunity for couples to see that daytime weddings can be stylish and chic (not to mention that for those of you who love hats, there’s nothing like a daytime wedding to make a derby-like fashion statement)! There’s an easy way to make your wedding feel like a breath of fresh air in our idyllic botanical setting—so don’t be afraid to try it.

Here are some great reasons to consider daytime “I do’s” at Pinecrest Gardens.

“Let there be light!” If you’re getting married outdoors at Pinecrest Gardens the morning light is unbeatable, and you’ll be able to see our magnificent surroundings for the duration of your special day.

“No one will dance and drink or have any fun if my wedding’s during the day!” This statement could not be further from the truth! It’s totally up to you. If you raise your glass for a bubbly toast and be the first out on the dance floor I can guarantee that all of your guests follow.

“What will we do afterwards if our wedding is during the day?” Here’s an interesting notion…let afterwards is the best part of your day! Enjoy the afternoon and evening together. Lounge around your hotel room or apartment. Admire your wedding rings. Bliss out! Shop for books to take on your honeymoon and go out to a romantic dinner—just the two of you—without having to deal with guests you might not even know! The afterwards” can be the best part of getting married in the morning. Think about it this way: you’re marring the love of your life because you like spending together. Morning weddings will give you time to just hang out … married…on your wedding day! And then the day after you’ll wake up rested, refreshed and ready to start the rest of your lives. What could possibly feel better than that?

On the practical side, morning weddings can often be less expensive than the evening variety because they take place at a time when vendors typically aren’t as booked. At Pinecrest Gardens you are able to select the vendors of your choice, and with that ability you might be able to get discounts if the time of your wedding allows vendors to work a second event later in the day. You are also likely to save money on your liquor bill, (hopefully!), as most people drink less early in the day, and you’ll cut costs further because you’ll be using natural lighting and a backdrop of beautiful botanical décor not needing much in the way of embellishment. Additionally, brunch or lunch menus typically are priced lower than dinner.

Finally, opting for an earlier affair is an easy way to make your festivities really unique. Every bride is looking for ‘something different,’ and if you think about it, you will automatically get that with a daytime wedding in everything from the music, food, drinks and décor, to the vibe, and you can make your daytime affair feel extra special by personalizing it. Pinecrest Gardens is the perfect setting for a “Garden Party” or you can glam up a brunch by featuring a mimosa and/or Bloody Mary bar. You might consider going with a Great Gatsby theme, complete with a jazz or swing band to help set the mood. Even if a simple soirée suits you (and your budget) best, remember that daytime weddings are just like their evening counterparts – if the couple is having a good time, so will everyone else.

At Pinecrest Gardens we can say, without question of a doubt that our venue is at its magical best in the daylight hours. Up on Lakeview Terrace, our most iconic vista, your ceremony or reception will be in full view of swans and ducks and an occasional peacock making an appearance during the ceremony or reception…an uninvited, but welcomed guest!

Hammock Pavilion, the venue that houses one of our permanent sculptures “La Danse”, has your guests sitting comfortably under a stunning wood canopy and the path of your wedding processional is decorated with historic pavers that depict a graceful koi.

For a small wedding (or a place to renew your vows) we have our lovely Hidden Garden. Indoors you can have a ceremony or reception in the presence of fine art exhibits in the Gardens Gallery Hibiscus Room or celebrate your special day in our intimate Historic Entrance.

Whatever the size of the event, we have a space and beautiful place to accommodate, and in the daytime—the magnificent views, the lush green surroundings, the flora and fauna all sets the stage for the most beautiful botanical wedding of your dreams.

To make an appointment for a tour and consultation call us at 305-669-6990. We will be there to help with the right venue selection and event inspiration, and believe me when I say we treat every bride and groom to be like royalty!