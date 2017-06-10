Dedication for the new Coral Pine Park Tennis Center

Mayor Corradino, members of the Village Council and staff participated in a dedication ceremony for the new Coral Pine Park Tennis Center on May 31.

The newly constructed Coral Pine Park Tennis Center is now open. It was built as a replacement to a more than 40 year old storage building that serviced the six tennis courts at Coral Pine Park. The new tennis center is approximately 1500 square-feet, which includes the interior lobby, entrance tower, concession area, restrooms and exterior colonnade. The design of the new building is based on the architectural elements at other Pinecrest park facilities. The interior of the building features a vaulted exposed wood beam ceiling, a two-story tower and a tennis ball logo engraved terrazzo floor.

In addition to the tennis center, a new playground was constructed that includes play equipment, swings, shade canopies, rubberized floor treatment and benches. We encourage the community to come out to exercise, spend time with friends and family or to enjoy the park’s natural beauty. Don’t forget to take a photo or video and post it to your social media with #Pinecresting.