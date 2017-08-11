Do you love your pet like family?

Are you constantly taking photos of their amazing cuteness? We’d like to reward you for your efforts.

Send us your adorable pet photos for a chance to win prizes and have your pet featured in our papers; social media and website.

The top three photos will also receive The Dog From Ipanema gift certificates: $250 for first place and $100 for second place.

Please forward your fetching photos to maria@communitynewspapers.com. Write “Pet Contest” in the subject line. Include your full name, phone number, and of course the name of your pet. And be sure to take “paws” to tell us what makes your pooch, kitty, or tweety bird so irresistible.

Deadline for email submissions is 11:59 p.m. September 1st. Send your photos in .jpg format.