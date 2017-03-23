Twice a year, many of my fellow college and high school athletes pool our resources and conduct a community-wide drive to collect old sports equipment and apparel. Our organization is called “patriot Outreach.”

Patriot Outreach provides impoverished children in the Higuey and Punta Cana areas of the Dominican Republic with useable athletic equipment and clothing so that they have the opportunity to participate in athletics as we do here in South Florida.

We have been doing this for the last 15 years and our organization has collected over 701,000 items.

This year, our drop-off location is at Suniland Park, 12855 S. Dixie Hwy., every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the main office.

So, people, clean out your garage and your children’s rooms. Get rid of all that stuff you don’t need or that your kids don’t use any more. We need your help so that we can help others.

If you have any questions, email blakemiller1024@gmail.com.