Dynamic Cancer Fundraiser Generates $85K for Local Charities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Annual Rock N Run event supports breast and ovarian cancer research and assists area patients

Bringing together the South Florida community for a morning of energetic fun and community spirit, the 5th annual Rock N Run 5K event raised an unprecedented $85,000 for breast and ovarian cancer organizations. Community sponsors, including the Village of Pinecrest and Temple Beth Am were a huge part of the event’s success.

Held Sunday, October 8th at Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest, Rock N Run was attended by 400 people, many who have been personally touched by cancer. Fundraisers like Mari Bustamante, who recently underwent ovarian cancer and Jackie Zucker, whose many family members have also been affected by the disease, attended the event not only to support a worthwhile cause, but to share the morning with friends, family and community members who understand what it’s like to battle this health issue.

“This year’s Rock N Run was amazing,” said Mari Bustamante “It was wonderful to see all my friends and neighbors gathered together in support of this critical issue.”

Presenting sponsor UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Sebastian the Ibis, added to the community spirit and camaraderie of the morning. The Rock N Run event featured a warm-up by Orange Theory and an energetic, cardio-blasting dance class featuring local dance legends Claudine Nanini, Rumba Mania’s Wally Diaz and Videosync’s Jay Marcos.

Created in 2013 by the Hollub and Wolf families, Rock N Run’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for organizations investing in a cure and assisting women struggling with breast or ovarian cancer. The annual fundraiser consists of a walk/run and dance fest that encourages the community to come together and share a fun-filled day with their friends, family and neighbors.

“Rock N Run has developed a unique sense of community that sets us apart,” says Amy Hollub, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009 and was the inspiration for the annual event. “So many participants come back year after year because we are so grassroots and they know the funding will stay mostly local, helping women in our community.”

In fact, for many attendees, this hyper-local focus makes Rock N Run their favorite cancer charity event.

“It’s amazing to think that my contribution could be helping any number of South Florida women,” says Jackie Zucker. “It could be my next-door-neighbor, coworker or friend that I am directly helping.”

It is because of this powerful community connection that Rock N Run can feel like an enormous reunion with those currently undergoing treatment receiving support and inspiration from those who have overcome these life-altering diagnoses.