Grab your holiday baskets, your bunny ears and get yourself ready for one of Miami’s most exciting days of mayhem and madness when the Williamson Automotive Group presents the 13th Annual Eggstravaganza—our wonderful springtime festival designed especially for children. It’s the biggest and the best egg hunt in town with over 50,000 eggs for the taking. Throughout the day there will be scheduled egg hunts for specific age groups, prizes, face painting, balloon art, interactive games, music, arts and crafts, a model train display, airbrush tattoos, pictures with the spring bunny, story-telling, delicious food and even a wild life show. It’s a virtual wonderland of activities. General admission is $5 if you pay in advance or on-line and $7 at the gate the day of the event. Remember there is off-premise parking with free shuttles running to Pinecrest Elementary and Palmetto High.

Kids Rule.

Enroll You Child in our Very Special Spring Break Camp

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday April 11 through Friday April 14th

Ages: 5-12 years old

Pinecrest Gardens is excited to announce the return of our Spring Break Camp Series “Sizzling’ Science” in partnership with Science Made Fun. This year we are offering 4 days of camp where kids will create hands on experiments and learn about the science of the earth! All programs provide take home materials and all materials are included in the cost of the class. Every child becomes a scientist for the day while participating in experiments that help bring science to life.

Tuesday, April 11- Fossil Fun: Step back in time to the age of the Dinosaurs. Become a Paleontologist as we explore a variety of REAL fossils! Make your very own dinosaur fossil to keep.

Wednesday, April 12: Exceedingly Cool: Discover the amazing world of plants! Have FUN as we check out all types of amazing seeds. Explore the baby plant that hides in every seed. Make your own greenhouse to take home and keep!

Thursday, April 13: Mystery Science: Discover how Mysterious Science can be. Make water disappear and grow cool and you’ll receive super absorbent crystals to take home and keep!

Friday, April 14: Planet Protectors: Learn about our incredible planet and discover how to take care of it. Explore the importance of the “Three R’s” and make your very own recycled paper. The cost is $15.00 per class or $50.00 for all 4 classes. Pre-registration required, limited seating available. Please call 305-669-6990 for more information and registration.

Little Lizards

Date: Friday Afternoons

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Price: Free with $5.00 Park Admission

Ages: 3 to 10

Join us every Friday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. April is all about Art Naturally – Connect with nature in the most creative way! This month we will experiment with natural paints, make nature puppets and explore the many ways that science and art are related through nature. Bring your imagination for an artistic journey through the Garden this month! No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting.

Family Friday

It’s Disney Month at the Gardens

“Zootopia”

Friday, April 14 8:00 p.m.

The modern mammal metropolis of Zootopia is a city like no other. Comprised of habitat neighborhoods like ritzy Sahara Square and frigid Tundratown, it’s a melting pot where animals from every environment live together-a place where no matter what you are, from the biggest elephant to the smallest shrew. Enjoy a fabulous time for the entire family including fresh popped popcorn, soft drinks, hot dogs, and other delicious snacks. The evening will begin with an adventurous stroll through the lower garden and will conclude with our full length feature. Take advantage of this beautiful outdoor movie facility and make it a family tradition to attend Family Fridays the Gardens.

Horticulture Workshop: Succulent Garden Design Basics

Wednesday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Our class will explore the exciting world of succulents! Join us as we learn the elements of succulent garden design and maintenance for both small and large scale areas. Take home a succulent from this class to get started on your design!

Two Extraordinary Art Exhibits to Celebrate Earth Day: South Florida’s Extraordinary Mangrove Coast and Sea Horses; Mystical Creatures That Flourish in Our Own Backyard

Art in the Gardens presents

Barry Fellman, Photographer

Mangrove Coast

Artist Meet and Greet

Wednesday, April 6 6-8 p.m.

Mangrove Coast explores the shoreline habitat of South Florida’s mangrove studded coast. The photographs in the series span over twenty years, tracking the rebirth of areas that were decimated by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Miami-based artist Barry Fellman’s photos of the mangrove ecosystem are challenging beyond the glamour shots that populate tourist brochures.

“I hope to share the sense of awe and excitement I feel about the wonders in our own back yard,” said Fellman, who first fell in love with the delicate mangrove systems as a child. “I hope they provoke you to see the familiar in new ways, and I hope they help you feel a closer connection to our natural landscape.”

Project Seahorse presents: Seahorses An exhibit by Xavier Cortada

Historic Entrance

April 6-30 Artist Meet and Greet Thursday, April 6, 6-8 p.m.

Project Seahorse presents an exhibit by Miami-based artist Xavier Cortada, as the launch event for the “Seahorses: Magical Creatures in Our Backyard” outreach initiative. The objective of the event will build awareness about seahorses and other syngnathids in South Florida and Biscayne National Park and inspire residents of Miami-Dade County to take action to protect the park and their oceans. Charismatic symbols of the seagrasses, mangroves, reefs and estuaries they call home, seahorses are flagship species for a wide range of marine conservation issues in Biscayne National Park. Click here for more information.