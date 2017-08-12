Fall prevention: a life or death issue

At my Primary Care Physician Medical Practice, I treat a great number of patients that have fallen at home and it has been a major cause of serious complications due to the falls they have suffered. This is the reason I have chosen to address this critical issue, since it can even lead to death, if not treated as soon as possible.

Falls are the number one cause of Emergency Room visits of people 65 and older and the main consequence is Hip Fracture, which can lead to immobility, lack of independence and even death. The main causes are poor vision, dizziness, loose carpets and strong medicines like antihistamines, benzodiazepines, diuretics and hypnotic drugs. Other factors include previous falls and fear of falling.

The fear of falling is actually a very common phenomenon in the geriatric population. For example, two out of five elderly patients are afraid to fall. This fear can be so great that people may stop performing their daily activities, like going shopping, leaving the house and even bathing.

However, there are many preventive factors that can diminish the possibilities of falling. These include the following: strength and balance evaluation with a Physical Therapist, use of a walking cane, securing your home against falls, cognitive therapy to overcome a fear of falling and exercising. It is also very highly recommended that the patient gets out of the chair slowly, practice balance exercises like Tai-Chi, maintain good levels of Vitamin D, adequate hydration, and regular eye examinations.

In regards to promoting home security, it is necessary to avoid loose carpeting and remove obstacles in the floor that can cause falls ( like loose cables ). Also, implement bathroom safety measures, like grab handles, anti-slippery stickers in tub, raised toilet seats, lighting in hallways and use of flashlights when going to the bathroom at night.

In addition, it is recommended to use anti-slippery cleaning products at home, clean up spilled liquids, use of walking cane or walker, flat shoes, avoid alcoholic beverages and talking with your doctor about any medicine that might be causing dizziness as a side effect. If you live alone, have regular contact with family and friends and keep an emergency response device at home with you at all times.

As I have stated, there are many preventative measures you can take to make sure you don’t fall and suffer more severe consequences. At my Primary Care Medical clinic, I will be more than happy to discuss in further detail any other questions or issues you may have in this area or any other medical conditions.

