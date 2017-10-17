Celebrating 50 years and the legacy of Kendall Toyota & Lexus of Kendall

The entire external facade as well as internal spaces of the Toyota dealership will be upgraded to reflect the all-new national standard for the carmaker, called “Image USA.” The outside of the existing Lexus Service Center will see an exciting update, as well. Work will continue through a targeted completion date of Spring 2019.

Attending the ceremonial toss at the groundbreaking are (l to r): Miller Construction Project Manager Todd Nienaber, Kendall Toyota Purchasing & Maintenance Director John Alvarez, Kendall Toyota President/CEO Chris Roberts, Kendall Toyota Dealer Principal Lorraine Bean, CFO Kendall Toyota George Wiltz, Kendall Toyota General Manager Ryan Hall, Vice President-Sharpe Project Development David Schopp, and Wolfberg Alvarez & Partners Project Architect Jose Luis Fortuna.

Daughter of the late dealership founder Gerald Bean, Lorraine Bean says she is “thrilled to be continuing her father’s legacy and vision.”

He started the Toyota dealership at Ludlam Road and So. Dixie Highway in the 60s before moving to the current location where they’ve been for 50 years, at 10943 S. Dixie Highway. For information, call 786-353-0075. Please also visit www.kendalltoyota.com or www.lexusofkendall.com.