After a lengthy and extensive 3-year RFP process, today FDOT selected the Archer Western- de Moya Joint Venture team to rebuild I-395 and construct an iconic “Bridge for the Ages” that will redefine Downtown Miami and its connection to Miami Beach.

“We are very thankful and humbled that we were selected by FDOT today on this once-in-a lifetime project. For many years, I-395 has served as a symbol of divisiveness in our community. It is time I-395 is replaced with an iconic project that brings our neighborhoods together rather than set them apart from one another,” said AJ de Moya, Vice President of The de Moya Group.

When designing this bridge, Archer Western – de Moya Team had three primary goals in mind: 1) Alleviate the extreme traffic problems on I-395; 2) Connect the Overtown community with the Biscayne Boulevard and Downtown neighborhoods, and 3) Provide an iconic bridge that will be a signature for Miami. To accomplish these goals Archer Western – de Moya went above and beyond in their planning process.

For starters, their traffic engineers worked tirelessly to address the significant traffic congestion issues on I-395. Some of the unique congestion relieving design features include the double decking of SR 836 (“The Viaduct), the addition of a lane on I-95 northbound, and an additional lane on the 836 eastbound ramp to I-95. As a result, the Archer Western – de Moya design was voted #1 unanimously over other competitors in the area of traffic benefits by FDOT.

Another standout feature of the Archer Western – de Moya proposal is a design that not only reconnects the community by roadway, but also revitalizes the connectivity of Overtown through a 55-acre “Heritage Trail” beneath the new I-395 stretching from I-95 to Biscayne Boulevard. With the assistance of local architect Ron Frazier and Associates, Archer Western – de Moya spent countless hours gaining feedback from the Overtown Community and devised a world-class trail underneath the bridge that will now have a 63-foot clearance, as compared to 19 feet under the current I-395. This iconic trail will be equipped with historical community figures, fountains, parks and mixed-use areas for the people of Overtown, Downtown and the Biscayne Boulevard corridor to enjoy.

The multi-arch “Miami Fountain of Light” design of the bridge, itself, will be like no other in the world and will serve as signature for Miami worldwide. Easily surpassing the lighting capabilities of the Empire State Building, the bridge will be equipped with full LED lighting throughout the structure, making the design possibilities for this signature bridge endless. For example, the structure could be lit up in pink during Breast Cancer Awareness month, interchanging the Miami Dolphins colors after a win, or having a basketball image flying across the arches when the Heat contend for a NBA Championship. It will be the only bridge of its kind in the world.

The full project is expected to take 4 years until fully completed (a full year less than the other bidders) and will begin to relieve traffic as early as 12 months from breaking ground. “This signature bridge and Heritage Trial will be a legacy that will reshape our community for the next 100 years, and we are thrilled to have been chosen and one step closer to breaking ground,” said AJ de Moya.