Field on forward thinking for the New Year

As the 2017 holiday season comes to a close, I cannot help but note how this year went by so quickly! For sure, it gave us some memorable moments – both good and bad – like everyone getting together for the solar eclipse in August, which was great fun; and lots of natural disasters, which kind of makes me happy 2017 is over.

So as we now move into 2018, ‘tis the season for making New Year’s resolutions – which this year I fully intend to keep (again).

First and foremost, because your health is the most important gift you can give to yourself, this item has to be at the top of the list. Making sure my diet consists only of high-quality food is my first resolution – mindful eating, basically.

Because of my work in agriculture, I personally know a lot of what’s going on in the food industry. But I will be the first to admit that I, too, am sometimes tempted by sweet and unhealthy food. However, I resolve to keep my ear to the ground and continue to inform you of the newest, best, and healthiest products on the market.

Everyone needs to consider joining with me on this commitment. The U.S. has such an abundance of inexpensive and healthy food – so think carefully and make sure you only eat products that are worthwhile to your health.

Number two: I resolve to treat others with kindness and respect. This may sound basic, but in this day and age, we all need to be reminded that the world could be a much better place if we all adhered to the “Golden Rule” – by treating others as you would like to be treated.

This is especially true with politics. We should be able to have civil discourse and be able to respectfully voice different opinions. The idea that politics should not be openly talked about is only due to people being unable to speak kindly. The 2018 elections will test this resolve for most people – so let’s all be nice.

And speaking of elections, while I had a great time campaigning for village office in 2016, I was also surprised and saddened by those who acted so poorly under the guise of “this is how politics works.” That’s just not true. This is our village, our community, our lives. We have so much more in common than we realize. We just need to work together for the common good.

Number three: I resolve to be more involved in the workings of Pinecrest. I challenge you to join me throughout the year by attending village council meetings. Pinecrest politics are non-partisan and you pay taxes here – you really should know what’s going on. And bring your kids, too! It’s the best civics lesson in town – literally!

And if you can’t come to a meeting, drive down to Village Hall to meet with the Manager, or reach out to the Village Mayor and/or your Councilmember. Be engaged – and know that they’re working hard for you.

So, Happy New Year’s everyone! In 2018, let’s try to ignore the rewind button and focus on forward thinking.

About James Field: James is committed to keeping in touch with the Pinecrest community and hopes you welcome his insights on issues affecting village residents. James grew up in Pinecrest, graduated UM, and is currently director of business development for Frey Farms, a large agriculture company. He also founded Dogmadik, a supply-chain management company for emerging restaurant brands. Please send e-mails to jfieldjr@gmail.com with questions or comments.