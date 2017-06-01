The 1st Annual Taylor’s Closet “Tennis with a Twist” Fundraising Tennis Tournament, hosted by Lisa Young, Michelle Streit, and Donna Golik, took place on April 9 at Coral Oaks Tennis Club.

“Taylor’s Closet is a place for at-risk girls where, through the simple experience of shopping, love, hope, and empowerment, in the form of life skills training, can take root and begin to break cycles of abuse, addiction and poverty,” said Donna Golik. “It’s a wonderful program that we were proud to support.”

Golik has been on the board of Taylor’s Closet for most of it’s 10 year in operation. The tennis courts and facility were donated by Coral Oaks Tennis Club. The event was well attended and deemed by organizers to be a huge success. There were two divisions, and the First Place Winner in the Red division was Gricel Voto Bernales; the runner up was Bereniece Elguezabal. First place winner in the Blue Division was a tie with Holly Orzechowicz and Suzi Mendizebal, and the runner up was Patty Shapiro. Award for the most Aces was Ana Etzold. This tournament raised more than $11,000 to help support the year long mentoring program that they offer these girls.