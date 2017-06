More than 800 attendees enjoyed the color run, as well as various health food altitude and Fittness activities on Saturday, May 6th.. The Chair of the Pinecrest Fit Kids Day, Garrett Kraft, a junior at Gulliver Prep School, worked diligently throughout the year to secure the most successful Fit Kids Day this year. (Photo by Lourdes de la Pena.)

