Fun and family entertainment is the focus for May

If April showers bring May flowers then the Gardens will be blooming with cultural and Horticultural activities. From music, to theater to all kinds of art events we invite you all to celebrate springtime right here in the Village of Pinecrest.

THEATER

Shrek…The Musical presented by Miami Children’s Theater

Friday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m.* and 7:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and outrageous Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Tickets are adults $15, students and children 2 years and over $10, and our sensory friendly Saturday Matinee is priced at $10 for everyone.

MUSIC

Pinecrest Sprouts

Thursday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Pinecrest Sprouts will perform their 2nd Annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. This wonderful evening of music featuring over 50 young artists from the three Pinecrest Elementary Schools, Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, and Howard Drive Elementary, is a new initiative launched this year directed by Palmetto Senior High School music teacher, Mr. Jorge Padron. Through collective music making, young children explore new avenues and realize their full potential. This program is designed to guide students from beginner group instruction to eventual orchestral performances over time, building life skills and community from a shared love of music.

Miami Music Project Recital Chamber Music Recital

Saturday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Miami Music Project uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential through the study and performance of music. Over the past 8 years, this local non-profit organization has been serving some of Miami’s most underserved children and communities, growing from a student roster of 15 to more than 500. Designed as a tuition-free, intensive after-school program, Miami Music Project provides a fully integrated music curriculum, which builds the transferable, practical and social skills needed to improve academic motivation and social preparedness in tomorrow’s leaders. Help us to honor and celebrate these young musicians. The recital is free with park admission.

ART IN THE GARDENS

HIBISCUS GALLERY

Artist in Residence, Xavier Cortada presents two outstanding shows and a special Artist Talk with an Opening and Artist Meet and Greet on Friday, May 4, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

The “FLORIDA IS… Fins on the Brink: The Vanishing of Elasmobranchs” group show will be on exhibit at the Hibiscus Gallery at Pinecrest Gardens May 3 through May 27.

An estimated 100-million sharks are killed each year for their fins. Through photography, painting, and different media, the participating artists aim to diminish the stigma that surrounds these creatures. The work will enrich the audience’s appreciation of threatened and endangered Elasmobranchs, including sharks and rays.

“{in water}” exhibition by Xavier Cortada

May 3 – May 27

Xavier Cortada collaborated with Florida Coastal Everglades Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) scientists to better understand the impact of global climate change on our ecosystems. He portrayed the diatoms they collect in their samples from the River of Grass to learn more about how sea level rise and environmental degradation will impact South Florida in the century to come. The works in the {in water} exhibition are inspired by their scientific research.

FLORIDA IS NATURE ARTIST TALK

“Florida is… Sharks and other Elasmobranchs” talk by scientist Dr. Demian Chapman and artist Xavier Cortada will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. Presented by the FIU School of Environment, Arts & Society, FIU College of Communications, Architecture and The Arts, FIU Libraries and the FIU Digital Library of the Caribbean, special guest Scientist, Demian Chapman, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Biological Science College of Arts, Sciences & Education, Florida International University and Lead Scientist Global FinPrint will take you on the most fascinating journey. The Artist Talk is free with $5 admission to the Gardens. After the talk, walk the garden and participate in “Florida is Nature.”

Xavier Cortada’s Diatom Sculpture

Just outside of Splash ‘N Play you can visit another spectacular installation created by our Artist in Residence, Xavier Cortada entitled Diatoms. Diatoms are single-celled organisms that live in the water and harness the power of the sun to convert CO2 into oxygen. Its glass shell, all that remains from the diatom, is used by scientists today to see “what was” as they research environmental issues crucial to the city in the century to come. Scientists—and artists—can determine the past salinity of water by examining the shells of diatoms preserved in sedimentary core samples. Each diatom species has a different salinity preference, so changes in the mixture of fresh and sea water (driven by sea level and changes in water management) can be inferred from past diatom remains.

HARTVEST PROJECT

Teen Art Collectors Club (TACC)

Friday, May 4

7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“A Pink Evening at the Park: Empowering and Inspiring Girls”

HARTVEST TACC event to Benefit GirlKind Project Organization

Presenting Artists will include: Susana and Isabel García -Maitres Chocolatiers, Daniela Padrón – Violinist, Bernice Steinbaum – Miami’s Pioneer Gallerist and Art Curator / Screening of the short documentary “Bernice” by filmmaker Kristina Sorge. Fee: $40 Reservations are mandatory. Please register at: <www.hartvestproject.com> Click: Book Events / GirlKind Special Event.

ARTtasting

Saturday, May 5

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fee: Free and Open to the Public

“Disruptive Female come to Pinecrest”

Opening art exhibition curated by Rochi Llaneza

Presenting works by artists: Frida Baranek, Johanna Boccardo, Pip Brat, Carola Bravo, Karla Caprali, Ana Alejandrina Delgado, Hazel Gil-Salazar, Sisy Gómez, Catalina Jaramillo, Lucinda Linderman, Anja Marais, Aurora Molina, Alex Nuñez, Judy Polstra, Sandra Ramos, Maricel Ruiz, TM Sisters, Solange Sarría, Lauren Shapiro, Nina Surel and Clara Varas.

BRING YOUR MOM TO BRUNCH AT CYPRESS HALL

With our magnificent “Windows to the Gardens” view, have a beautiful Sunday Brunch with your family on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This special day we are calling “Le Petit Brunch” Includes an Art Talk, a two course brunch and two mimosas. Adults $45 / Children $20 and mandatory reservations can be made at www.hartvestproject.com / Click: Book Events / ARTfeast Sunday Brunch

HORTICULTURE

American Public Garden Day

Celebrate National Public Gardens Day with us!

National Public Gardens Day: Friday, May 11 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

National public Gardens Day, presented by American Public Gardens Association is a day of awareness to drive local and national exposure to the importance of public gardens in our community. On this day, we celebrate with special events in the garden such as guided tours of the Inside Out art exhibition in partnership with Perez Art Museum Miami (free PAMM museum passes to those on the tours!), our site specific Stickwork monumental sculpture created by Patrick Dougherty titled “drop-in children’s programming, and FREE admission to the Garden with access to all of the amenities. Join us in celebrating gardens, art and community on Friday, May 11 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Horticulture Workshop

The months of May, June and July feature our Orchid Series Workshop. On Thursday, May 10, from 10:30 till noon we will host Orchid Care and Fertilization. This class will teach you how to keep your orchid happy and thriving throughout the year. Learn specifics on when and how to fertilize your orchid as well as basic care instructions. We will look at various orchid genera to give you an all-encompassing guide to orchid care. Take an orchid home to apply what you learn! Fee is $20 paid in advance and includes the workshop and all materials. Call 305-669-6990 for reservations.