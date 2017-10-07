Get a Treat for Your Sweets!

Move over Halloween! There’s another celebration this fall, and it pays cash! To honor National Orthodontic Health Month, Pinecrest orthodontist Dr. Victoria Rothman and Pinecrest Orthodontics invite patients and their families as well as community members to trade-in Halloween candy for the treat of helping others.

Dr. Rothman will pay participants $1 for every pound of wrapped, store bought candy surrendered, up to five pounds of candy per person. While patients keep off-limits candy out of their teeth, the sweet treats will be sent to troops around the world via Operation Gratitude just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. This festive Halloween Candy Buy-Back event is open to patients and their families, area schools and community members. Candy will be accepted at the weigh-in, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 1 through 3 at Pinecrest Orthodontics at 12197 S. Dixie Highway in Pinecrest.

“Kids and adults will love our Halloween candy buy-back program,” said Dr. Rothman “Parents appreciate their kids giving up their Halloween candy and it gives us the chance to educate our patients about the problems it can cause.” “Plus it is a fantastic way to bring our community together to show appreciation to those who serve our country through Operation Gratitude”. “It’s a win – win!”

Dr. Rothman notes that the days immediately following Halloween are usually an orthodontist’s busiest time of year for emergency calls. She is hopeful that her candy buy-back program will help patients avoid orthodontic emergencies, while at the same time allow them to have some Halloween fun.

It’s important to remember that orthodontic treatment doesn’t mean patients have to miss out on all Halloween treats. According to Dr. Rothman, melt-in-your-mouth varieties such as plain chocolate or soft, chocolate-covered peanut butter cups are permissible as long as patients remember to brush and floss thoroughly immediately after indulging in sweet treats. Dr. Rothman recommends that patients who are in orthodontic treatment avoid certain foods or candies such as:

• Caramel

• Taffy

• Bubblegum

• Peanuts

• Popcorn

Free, orthodontic-friendly Halloween-themed recipes such as Quirky Quesadillas, Delightfully Devilish Deviled Eggs, Mummy Pizza Biscuits, and others, are offered on the American Association of Orthodontists’ website at https://www.mylifemysmile.org/recipes

About Dr. Rothman

Dr. Rothman opened her orthodontic practice in Pinecrest in June of this year. She graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine in 2002 and completed an additional two-year advanced, accredited educational program in orthodontics at Nova Southeastern University’s orthodontic residency program. Orthodontists are uniquely qualified dental specialists who diagnose, prevent and treat dental and facial irregularities to correctly align teeth and jaws.

Pinecrest Orthodontics is located at 12197 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest, FL 33156 and the practice website is www.pinecrestortho.com. The office phone number is 305.423.4130. Find Dr. Rothman on Facebook at facebook.com/pinecrestorthodontics and follow her on Instagram @pinecrestortho.

Dr. Rothman is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the world’s oldest and largest dental specialty organization. It represents more than 18,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. The Association admits only orthodontists for membership. It encourages and sponsors key research to enable members to provide patients with the highest quality of care, and is committed to educating the public about the need for, and benefits of, orthodontic treatment.