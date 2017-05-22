Gold & Carat Exchange, a Rhode Island based jewelry store chain is taking its talents to South Miami at a new location in The Falls Mall, May 25 2017.

The chain has three stores in Miami at the Falls Mall, London Square and Carter Square. In New England, there are locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and in Swansea and Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

“We saw the opportunity to relocate and give our customers a better atmosphere and updated design with a modern look” said co-founder Luis Junco of the upcoming new modern location next to the Apple store at The Falls Mall.

The company specializes in diamond, gold, silver and platinum jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, estate jewelry, and jewelry / watch repair.

Gold and Carat Exchange also has other specialties unique to its business model: design your own jewelry and our exciting “TradeIn/TradeUp [TIT U]” option.

“People with unwanted jewelry they no longer use can bring it in and we pay them a 50% bonus on the cash value when they TradeIn/TradeUp towards purchasing something new, ”said president Jonathan Loiselle. “You don’t necessarily need cash to pay and that allows people to reach a bit higher than what they may normally afford.”

While its in-store and online design your own jewelry offering is very popular, Junco credits his outstanding personal service and tremendous values as the biggest attraction for customers in every budget.

“We pay the highest prices for diamonds and precious metals,” said Junco. “We buy and service all types of watches such as Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe and more. We are also a professional full service jewelry repair shop.”

One of the main objectives of our business is precious metal recycling, to make a positive impact on the environment, said Junco, a former U.S. Marine whose core vales are trust and reputation. Gold & Carat recycles the precious metals acquired by its customers in order to preserve more natural resources for future generations, he added.

Junco, along with partner Edwin Carrion founded Gold & Carat Exchange in 2008 after returning from duty as U.S. Marine Security Guards at the American Embassy in Moscow Russia, where they began buying and selling gold from overseas. After retiring from the military, they continued their friendship and launched Gold & Carat Exchange.

The jewelry chain has been able to hedge itself in challenging economic times by sticking to the basics, good old fashion customer service. Junco said “I thank our great, well trained profesional staff every time I can, and here it is one more time, THANK YOU TEAM, I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU. THANK YOU”.

“One way we separate ourselves is with great personal customer service,” said Carrion. “Second, is with our unbeatable prices and value.”

“Why pay more?” added Loiselle, noting the benefits of the TITU program and of repurposing old jewelry. “Bring in your old and broken jewelry and we will help you transform it into something new. We can convert an old heirloom into a new heirloom that you will love, use and pass on to your future generations. Remember, you are not sitting on an item, you own an asset, said Loiselle. Let’s take that asset and turn it into something you will use.”

Visit the new Gold and Carat Exchange store at 8888 SW 136th Street, Suite 435, The Falls Mall, South Miami. For more information, to design your own ring, or find one of their other convenient locations, visit its website at www.goldandcarat.com