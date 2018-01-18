Grab Your Capes and Join Forces with Live Like Bella

The Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce their 4th annual Superhero 5K Run/Walk. Dress up as your favorite Superhero and join in the fight against childhood cancer. Come for a day of fun and family activities, food, drinks, music, and a beautiful 5K course through the zoo where superheroes will fight for a cure. After they are done, every participant will get free entry into Zoo Miami for the rest of the day. Registered runners will be timed and chipped. Bring someone you love or create a team to benefit Live Like Bella® Foundation in its commitment to ensure childhood cancer become a treatable and curable disease. Kids battling cancer…the REAL superheroes!

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Monica Diaz at monica@livelikebella.org or 305.498.4301

Event Details

What

4th Annual Live Like Bella® Superhero 5K Run/Walk

When

Saturday, February 24, 2018

8:00 a.m.

Where

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152nd Street

Miami, FL 33177

Registration

www.LiveLikeBella.org

Live Like Bella Foundation Overview

Live Like Bella® was founded in June 2013 in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who passed away at the tender age of 10 from Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive childhood cancer. In her six-year battle she inspired the world to #LiveLikeBella and the foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer by funding innovative pediatric cancer research. The Foundation also provides support for families with children currently in treatment and assists families who have lost a child to cancer with funeral or headstone expenses. For more information visit www.LiveLikeBella.org.