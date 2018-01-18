Gulliver Announces Student Nominees for 2018 Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards

Gulliver is proud to announce its nominees for the 2018 Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards, one of the nation’s most highly regarded student awards programs. Each of Gulliver’s seven nominees are high school seniors who have excelled academically, maintaining a high GPA, all while serving selflessly in the community.

Business: Giovanni Gorgatti

Drama: Isabela Herrera

English & Literature: Raymond Gatcliffe

Music & Dance: Anjuli Kaufman

Science: Margaret Rodriguez

Social Science: Alexis Almeida

Vocational Technical: Philip Gubbins

The Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards program recognizes outstanding students who have not only excelled academically, but who have also generously applied their knowledge and talents to contribute significant service to their schools and communities. Gulliver has celebrated consecutive winners the past two years as Alessandra Maggioni ’17 was victorious in 2017 in the Speech category and Andrew Boas ’16 won the World Languages category in 2016.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s nominees,” said Head of School Frank Steel. “These young men and women have demonstrated the highest levels of intellectual curiosity, academic achievement and personal character. They are role models and exactly the type of future leaders we strive to mold at our school. All of them truly exemplify Gulliver’s commitment to developing passion, excellence and leadership through service in all of students.”

One Silver Knight and three Honorable Mentions will be selected in each category by a panel of independent judges at Jungle Island on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The names of the winners will be announced at the Silver Knight Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. Winners receive $2,000, a Silver Knight statue and a medallion. The three Honorable Mentions each receive $500 and an engraved plaque.