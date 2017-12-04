Gulliver Preparatory’s 2017 Raider Yearbook Wins Prestigious Columbia Scholastic Press Association Crown Award

Gulliver ranked among the top national student publications and one of four schools in the state of Florida to be recognized as a Crown Finalist

The Crown Awards honor top student publications chosen from CSPA members. Crowns are selected for overall excellence in a head-to-head comparison. During Crown consideration, publications are judged on design, photography, concept, coverage and writing. A total of 1,100 publications were eligible for judging this year, making Gulliver one of four schools in the state of Florida to be recognized as a Crown Finalist and the only school in Miami-Dade County to earn the distinction.

“I’m really excited for our kids,” said Monica Rodriguez, Gulliver Prep journalism faculty member and yearbook adviser. “Thanks to their hard work and dedication, our publication continues to set a national and state standard for excellence in comprehensive student journalism.”

In addition to being named a Crown Finalist, the 2017 Raider Yearbook earned a National Scholastic Press Association’s All-American rating with marks of distinction in Essentials, Coverage, Design and Photography, making it one of the best student-produced yearbook publications in the country. The book is also a recipient of Florida Scholastic Press Association’s All-Florida rating with special distinction for Reader Services, Writing and Design.

“Students involved in the journalism program, and yearbook production in particular, exhibit Gulliver’s community values of problem solving, leadership, collaboration, creativity and excellence,” said Rodriguez who is in her tenth year as a faculty member at Gulliver. “Their product serves as a history, reference, memory and public relations book. The content within the yearbook provides concrete examples of how our school community demonstrates our core values and strategic initiatives through our programs and activities.”

Crown Finalists will receive Gold Crown or Silver Crown awards and will be announced in March 2018 at CSPA’s spring event in New York City.