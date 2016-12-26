This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pinecrest Gardens Rings in the New Year with their Third Annual Environmental Contest

“EXTRAORDINARY EVERGLADES.”

Your child can win $400 for themselves and $1000 for their school!

What better way to celebrate a new year and a new beginning than recognizing the importance of our environment with a special nod to our magnificent Everglades. The Pinecrest Gardens Third Annual Environmental Contest “Extraordinary Everglades” submission period is coming to an end with all art submissions due no later than Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. This year the contest is open to students in Grades 4-12 from all Miami-Dade County Schools, public and private. Students may enter as an individual or as part of a group and all groups must elect a student leader. Multiple entries are accepted; however each entry must have a teacher sponsor.

Winners for this wonderful contest will be announced on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the gallery opening and award ceremony taking place at Pinecrest Gardens. All entrants to the contest are invited to attend and finalists are required to attend. Art will be put on display in our Garden Gallery and will remain on display for the Pinecrest Gardens Fine Arts Festival through Sunday, January 22.

CONTEST RULES:

Art should adhere to the given theme, outlining an environmental issue of the everglades through art. The use of words is allowed, however the focus of the piece should be on composition rather than verbiage. Each art entry must demonstrate a proposed solution for a selected environmental crisis under the theme “Everglades”. Students are encouraged to be creative. Some examples of Environmental Crises include but are not limited to: land, water and animal conservation, pollution, invasive species, water quality and quantity, climate change, future of food, biodiversity, deforestation, etc.

Winning schools must use the prize money to implement an environmental project at their school and will be required to submit photos that show how their prize money is used for environmental purposes. Schools have until Friday, May 31, 2017 to submit photo confirmation of their environmental project

ART COMPOSTION RULES:

• All pieces must be in 2 dimensional form. Any of the following techniques may be used:

– Paint (Watercolor, tempera, poster, acrylic, oil, etc.)

– Drawing Material (pencil, charcoal, colored chalk, pastels, markers, colored pencils, etc.)

– Collage materials (cut & glued papers)

– Prints (handmade stencils, gadget printing, collographs, block prints, etc.)

– Photography (color, black & white, etc.)

– Original Digital illustration

• All pieces must be no smaller than 8×8 and no larger than 18×24 including matting

• Finished artwork must be matted and suitable for hanging.

• There is no limit on the number of colors used in the design.

• Words are allowed, but not required. The focus should be on the art composition rather than verbiage

FINALISTS

All eligible entries will be judged by a panel of environmental and art professionals. Judges will use a set of criteria to score art and make their decision. The top three highest scoring pieces in each grade category will be finalists in the contest and will be acknowledged at the Gallery Opening and Awards Ceremony on Thursday January 5. There will be a total of nine finalists and only one winner from each grade category. Grade categories are as follows: Grades 4-6, Grades 7-9, Grades 10-12.

Finalists will be judged on the following criteria:

1. Originality – Is the entry original and creative? Does the artwork demonstrate its topic in an inventive way?

2. Craftsmanship – How well does the student express his or her artistic skill in the piece? Is the material used in the artwork used correctly and in good form?

3. Elements of Art – Does the student show understanding of artistic elements? Including but not limited to Line, Color, Space, Form, Media and Texture

4. Presentation – Is the art clean in form? How is its appearance? Is it framed or matted? Was it created in a careful manner?

5. Difficulty of Degree – is the work of art appropriate for the age of the student?

6. Theme – Is the theme “Extraordinary Everglades” addressed in the work of art?

7. Message – Does the piece address an environmental issue related to the everglades and propose a solution?

WINNERS

ALL FINALISTS must be present at The Gallery Opening and Award Ceremony in order to receive their awards and recognition. All students who entered the contest are invited and encouraged to attend the Gallery opening and Award Ceremony. Finalists who are not in attendance will not be allowed to win, and the prize money will go to the next entry with the highest score. Sponsors of the entrants are not required to attend the awards ceremony, however participation is greatly encouraged. Winners must be present to accept their prize in person. There will be a short awards ceremony where finalists and winners are announced, followed by a casual gallery opening where students can interact with the art and their families.

PRIZES

Prizes will be as follows:

• The top scoring piece of art from Grades 4-6: $1400 ($1,000 to the school and $400 to the student)

• The top scoring piece of art from Grades 7-9 : $1400 ($1,000 to the school and $400 to the student)

• The top scoring piece of art from Grades 10-12: $1400 ($1,000 to the school and $400 to the student)

A $400.00 check will be made out to the winning student, or student leader. Students may submit a contest entry as a group, but it will be up to the group to decide how to divide the $400.00. A $1000.00 check will be made out to the winning student’s school. The $1,000.00 allocated to the winning schools must be used to implement an environmental project at the school.

There will be cash prizes awarded for second and third places student submissions in the amount of $200.00 and $100.00. Second and third place schools will not receive a cash prize.

A Special Thank you to our Sponsors:

• YGRENE ENERGY FUND

• THE CORRADINO GROUP

For further information on contest participation please contact Lacey Bray, Educational Coordinator at Pinecrest Gardens: lbray@pinecrest-fl.gov or 305-669-6990.

OTHER HAPPENINGS AT THE GARDENS

Visions of America,

Friday, January 6, 2017 8:00 p.m.

Orchestra Miami’s FAMILY FUN CONCERT series is a way to introduce your children to the world of classical music. “Visions of America” is a wonderful concert that invites you to journey across America’s landscape through the eyes of different composers. The concert will be a side-by-side performance with members of the Greater Miami Youth Symphony and feature works by Grofé, Dvorak, Copland, Gershwin and more. Single Tickets: $15 Adults, $12 Seniors and $10 Children (up to age 17).

Live Like Bella Nights of Lights

Nightly 6:00-9:00 p.m. through January 1, 2017

Experience an enchanted night like no other as Pinecrest Gardens transforms into a holiday wonderland illuminated by thousands of spectacular and sparkling holiday lights! The event presented by Live Like Bella, a foundation for childhood cancer, features midway rides, holiday music, pony rides, tasty treats and more. Experience how the Gardens transforms at night as it twinkles and glows with holiday magic. General Admission $5 (Children under 2 years and Pinecrest Gardens Members enter free).