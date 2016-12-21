Miami On-Demand Startup Helthee Delivers Certified Personal Trainers To Your Doorstep In 1 Hour

Searching for quality fitness professionals can be difficult. Whether its lacking the time, too costly, or simply just lacking the motivation, it can all be a bit of disaster. That is where Helthee comes into the equation.

Helthee is striving to become the Uber for fitness. Helthee is a mobile application and website booking platform that will deliver an on-demand certified & vetted personal trainer to you where & when you want in 1 hour or you can book a month in advance. To put it simply, Helthee is fitness at your convenience. The user simply makes a request to meet at their desired date, time & location, whether it’s your home, office, hotel, gym, or local park Helthee has you covered.

Helthee released its beta in Miami and is available to download for free for all iOS users in the iTunes App Store. A user can choose a single or pair session for durations of 45, 60, or 75 minutes. The app currently offers four types of workouts; Build Muscle, Burn Fat, Tone Up, and Recovery. Helthee also gives its users the ability to choose their preferred gender preference and re-book with the same trainer for future appointments. With over 260 certified personal trainers that have applied in just a few short weeks; users will have a variety of trainers to choose from that best fit their liking. Each Helthee trainer undergoes a thorough vetting process and background check before being allowed to start accepting appointments.

“We feel that are attacking an untapped on-demand health & fitness industry.” Co-founder & CEO Brett Heimann says. He continued, “We live in a society where people don’t have to own cars, pick up their own food, deliver & ship their own things, and now they wont have to worry about getting in their car and going to the gym after a long days worth of work, traveling, or parenting because we offer them an alternative. We bring the gym to them when & where they want it. Our goal is to expand into other fitness markets such as on-demand Yoga, Pre-Natal, and the list goes on. Our plan is to become globally recognized as the Uber for fitness.”

Brett is a Miami native and his team of co-founders, Zachary Parris, Chief Operating Officer at Helthee, and Gabriel Penaloza Chief Financial Officer are also Miami natives.

Co-founder & COO Zachary Parris quotes, “The Miami tech scene is growing rapidly everyday. We are very excited to have our headquarters based in Miami and to have the opportunity to grow & thrive with the tech scene here.”

Sign up now and use the promo code,“HeltheeMIA” for $10 off your first appointment with Helthee.