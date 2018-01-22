This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While many Beautiful flowers may come and go with the seasons, but it seems there’’s always something blooming off one sleepy corner of Red Road in Pinecrest.

Hirni’’s Wayside Garden Florist has been one of the area’’s Pinecrest’s most beloved businesses for over 58 years. From humble beginnings as a roadside flower stand, Hirni’’s has been family-owned and -operated since setting its roots on the tucked-away residential streetsidestreet side spot where it still stands today.

““Flower businesses in certain locations don’’t last,”” said Hirni’s M manager John Kennedy. ““But being in the location we’’re in has definitely helped keep the doors open all these years.””

Since opening the business started its doors in the early 60’’s, this hidden oasis has grown side-by-side with this residential Miami community, now known as the Village of Pinecrest. To those who live in the area, Hirni’’s is a place so many remember picking up a bouquet after work, finding an anniversary gift, or even buying flowers for the first time.

““They’’ve been around forever,”” said Dr. Linda Marraccini, a longtime resident of South Miami. ““They’re Hirni’’s always goesod about going the extra mile, and they have a great community feel. I think they really give personalized service –, and even know your voice when you call.””

Just like the buds lining the shelves of this cherished local flower shop, Hirnis’’ has continued to blossom as a business. The shop has successfully navigated nearly six decades of operation, despite abrupt advancements in technology, economic downturns, and ever-changing consumer tastes.

““It seems you try to learn new stuff, when you think you have that figured out, something else comes along and you have to learn a different way,”” Kennedy said with a , chuckchuckleling to himself. ““You have to have that personal relationship with the customer. We try to focus on keeping your long-term customers, not your just grab-and-go customers.””

Another challenge for Hirni’’s has been – fending off competition by retail giants such as Walmart and Target. While big-box stores offer bargain bouquets starting at very low prices$7, Kennedy says Hirni’’s provides services that go well beyond what the price you pay at check-out.

““We have significantly different flowers than they offerhave, and here, you get personal service and , you get custom arrangements. So we set ourselves aside by trying to be the best florist there is.”

He adds, “I am sure don’t think you can’’t go anywhere else to and find get some of the designers like ours, we have to producing e such the amazing work that comes out of here. It’’s vVery unique.””

These days, Kennedy says most of Hirni’’s business is conducted done over the phone. While their drop-off services hasve become increasingly popular, the familiar essence of locally grown orchids and sunflowers still fills the air around the shop.

““Sunflowers come straight from Homestead,” Kennedy continued.. “The gentleman who supplies them for us brings them directly to us, . He calls us a couple of times a week and he’ll brings them fresh, right to our it to the door.” Kennedy continues, “ A lot of our green plants come from Homestead as well, and from the Rredlands. We make an extra effort to try to get aAall of our plants locally, from throughout the we do try to get locally, at least in the Miami-Dade County area.””

Today, customers will you can find over 100 varieties of flowers on any given day at Hirni’’s. Coming into season right now is , one of the manager’’s favorites: , peonies.

““The peonies are always just so nice,” he said.. “When you get them in- the season, they’’ll open up to the size of your hands sometimes.” He adds, “I like peonies those most because they’’re my wife’’s favorite – , so that’’s what I have to bring home at the end of the day.””

Hirni’’s Wayside Garden Florist is located at 9950 SW 57th Ave. nue in Pinecrest, Florida. Their Ddesigners are available to craft unique arrangements in-person between 9 :00 a.m. and 5 :00 p.m. For assistance, call , or assist via phone at (305-) 661-6266. For more information, visit .www.hirnisflorist.net.

“I’ve used hirnis for a while. Ordered stuff from them recieved things

“They’ve been around foverer. They’re always good about going the extra mile, and have a great community feel / community-type florist.

I think they really give personalized service, and know your voice when you call.

Quote: She told me once before that I’m a lot like her father, and she’s like ‘sometimes that’s good, and sometimes that’s bad.”

Kennedy adds,

But it hasn’t ways be easy for this shop…

Q: What would you say was the hardest point in this business’s history?

It’s a place where so many of us have gone to commemorate holidays and special moments… and some of us, myself included, can remember buying our first flowers.

Anything but “garden variety” florist. From its wayside (perch/

John Kennedy – Manager

How did you get involved with Hirni’s – It seems everyone finds a different path here

“I actually married in. My wife’s parents are the ones who own the flower shop and they were looking to retire, so they asked me and my sister-in-law (inaudible) if we wanted to come in and take over.”

What was it like getting to know the family / business?

“Well the family came before the business because we were together for about five years. The business aspect was completely new to me. I started here three years ago and knew nothing about flowers. So, steep learning curve, but once you learn it, it’s all the same.”

Tell me about history

“Hirni’s is a family-owned business, it’s been in the flower business since I think the early 60’s, I think 62’ was the exact date. It started as a roadside flower stand, selling flowers on the side of the road… sorry, that was in the early 50’s, the flower location started in the mid 60’s. But it’s been in the family since… it’s been a family-owned business so that’s why it’s Hirni’s. It was passed down from Mr. Hirni to his kids.. Jannis, Jeany, and Marilyn, and they’ve since retired, and now Jannis, my mother in law, was the most recent to retire. She still comes and helps out on holidays, and when we need her, but for the most part she’s retired.”

When she comes does she ever tell you interesting stories?

“Yeah, there’s always particular stories. She told me once before that I’m a lot like her father, and she’s like ‘sometimes that’s good, and sometimes that’s bad.”

What is the key to surviving this long?

“I think the key to that… there’s a few keys to that. As you know, there’s probably not any florists left in Pinecrest, at least only one or two, us being one. So customer service is one. We pride ourselves on quality. And then the next thing is you have to have that personal relationship with the customer. We like to try to retain our customers, so we meet their needs as much as possible. And again, we have to set ourselves apart from the box stores. We have different flowers than they have, you get personal service, you get custom arrangements. So we set ourselves aside by trying to be the best there is.”

What has it been like adapting to technology?

“It changes by the week. It seems you try to learn new stuff, when you think you have that figured out, something else comes along and you have to learn a different way to do something. It’s a changing process, season by season.”

How are you getting out there?

“We promote our website a lot. We’ve recently switched to our new website, hernisflorist.net instead of dot-com. So we try to drive traffic through there….

What are the main services you have?

“Most of our orders are phoned in. The majority of our business is phone-in business. And then same day delivery is a big kick for us, within a given time. As long as you have your orders in before 11:30 or 12-noon. We usually do same-day.”

What kind of flowers do you carry?

Most flowers we’re able to get year-round. We have roses, hydringas, lillies, callalillies, multiple types of orchids, sunflowers, on down the line. I mean, there’s probably 100 more I could name on a daily basis. A lot of seasonal flowers too. Obviously at Christmas you have Christmas greens. Coming up we’re starting to get the “peenies.” Peenies are really nice. Nice full flowers. As far as where they come from, a lot of flowers are local. We get some locally, our sunflowers come from Homestead. But then again, other flowers come from Colombia, Ecuador, so that’s where they’re grown from. We live in a nice market to where the flowers come straight to the airport, and then we’re right nearby.”

What would you say your personal favorite flower is?

The peenies are always nice. I guess I like those most because they’re my wife’s favorite, so that’s what I have to bring home at the end of the day. We don’t carry them often because almost all flowers are in season, but you get a certain quality flower at a certain times of the year. So if we get the peenies, they’re a premium flower, and they don’t always open. They’ll stay as little tight bulbs. When you get them in the season, they’ll open up the size of your hands sometimes.”

Local Flowers

We try to – sunflowers come straight from Homestead. The gentleman brings them directly to us. He calls us a couple of times a week and he’ll bring it to the door. Our orchid plants we also get from Homestead. A lot of our green plants come from Homestead as well, and the Redlands. There’s a couple other places – in Medly and Doral. All of our plants we do try to get locally, at least in the Dade County area.”

What has been one of the most difficult time for Herni’s?

I’ve only been around for about 3 years now, but the market crash in 2007-2008 was very tough on Herni’s, and it’s still recovering. I mean, you know, it’s 10 years later, but from that date to this date you see an exact drop in the numbers and it directly affected us. More recently, Hurricane Irma. It was tough to get through. We were closed for over a week. Most people were understanding, because it affected all of us. We still have some damage to the building, we’re still trying to make some repairs. And then our employees again missed a full week of work.”

….” I think it was a financial decision, maybe that the money wasn’t there. Not that the money was not there, but when people see the market turn up or down, it reflects the way they spend. So when they see the market is dropping, they think ‘maybe I need to hold onto my money.’ They see the market climbing, they’re like, ‘okay, I have some extra money to spend, everything’s going good.”

Since the economy has been better?

“I do think that we’ve had an increase in sales over the last year and a half. Whether it is localized marketing that we’re doing, or the economy, it’s hard to tell, but I think those two reasons are the reason it’s gone upside.”

What would it take for Hirni’s to be back in the place it was before?

“I don’t know that it will ever get back to that point. I think it’s a new generation of people coming in, and then you have your big-box stores, which is business we don’t try to compete with. We don’t want to compete with it. So between those two I don’t know that we’ll get back. We try to focus on keeping your long-term customers, not your just grab-and-go customers, but customers that come in weekly or monthly or they have standing orders with us. So we try to go after those. And again, we focus on delivery service because the other companies don’t offer delivery service.”

Big keys to staying around?

“I think location. Location has a lot to do with it, and being in an above-average neighborhood has a lot to do with that as well. I’ve said before that the flower businesses in certain locations don’t last. But being in the location we’re in has definitely helped keep the doors open.”

Something about Hirni’s that they don’t already know…

“A lot of the things that we’ve done for a long time but people don’t realize is either standing orders, or we pick up your containers or vases and then drop them off the next day or the next week. So basically you have fresh flowers. You start a standing order with us, we’ll design the arrangement, take it to you, and switch out the one you have. So you start with two vases, but you only have one at a time, and we deliver and pick-up. So that way you have fresh flowers weekly, monthly, whatever you’re looking for. That’s a service that a lot of people think we don’t have, and then they think ‘oh wow, I could have fresh flowers every week and don’t even have to get to the store to get them.”

Personal message for long-term customers?

“Thank you and continue your support of your local florist. We employ about 20 people and, you know, we like to say we’re a family, but we have of those 20 people, maybe half of them are related at some point. Maybe not to each other, but there’s a family of five, and then there’s 3-or-4 over here, and there’s a husband and wife. So they help keep the doors open, which helps us employ local people. A lot of long-time employees here.”

“Absolutely – I don’t think you can go anywhere else and get some of the designers we have to produce the work that comes out of here. Very unique.”