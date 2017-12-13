Holiday Wine Tasting & Gourmet Giveaway @ Anacapri Pinecrest

Are you ready for the best Wine Wednsday tasting event of the year?

Then join us this WEDNESDAY December 13TH, 6:00 PM at Anacapri Pinecrest!

Enjoy a gorgeous selection of world class wines from around the globe and receive a ticket for our Gourmet Holiday Gift Raffle!

Raffle Giveaways Include:

• An imported Italian Panettone Valued at $35

• A Gift Certificate for Anacapri Italian Restaurant Valued at $50

• A Gourmet Gift Basket Valued at $100

One prize per entry – Winner must be present at the time of drawing – Please keep your ticket stub

Please join us for some fantastic wine, amazing prices and lots of great holiday fun! THIS WEEK Only at Anacapri Italian MarketWEDNESDAY December 13TH 6:00 PM

• VIP Tasting Event Starts at 6:00 pm

$25 per person

• Standard Wine Wednsday

Tasting Event Starts at 7:00 pm

$10 per person

• Wonderful selection of wines to taste

• Unbeatable prices on select bottles!

• One Night Only Specials!

• Stay for Dinner at Anacapri Italian Restaurant and get a 10% Discount!

The Holiday Pannettone have arrived from Italy and they are just as succulent and delicious as ever!

Looking for a special gift for someone special? Give them something delicious that they can enjoy with the whole family!

Pre-Order an Exquisite Anacapri Gourmet Gift Baskets and take all the fuss out of shopping!

And don’t forget that sweet tooth! You will never disappoint them with Imported Italian Holiday Chocolate and Torrone!