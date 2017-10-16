How parents and teachers can help when bad stuff happens

Hash tags used to be as ubiquitous in social media as .com. But over the years, the hash tag has unfortunately become a sign of sadness and despair. It has evolved into a battle cry and symbol for communities to band together for universal strength and love following horrific disasters.

We all remember when Mr. Rogers used to tell his story about when he would see scary things in the news as a child. His mother would reassure him by saying: “Look for the Helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Lately, there’s been a constant stream of horrific news highlighted by a single geographic name: Charlottesville, Mexico, Texas, Florida, the Caribbean Islands, Puerto Rico, and now Las Vegas.

Students are being bombarded and affected by all types of disasters. Thinking this doesn’t affect them on some level is foolish. Students watching all types of news feel anxious and afraid.

And unfortunately, the stress of their daily lives doesn’t go away when they leave for school. If anything, it intensifies away from home and there are many ways that teachers can be the Helpers that Mr. Rogers so kindly speaks of.

One of the problems with discussing events that just happened is that often we don’t know enough about what happened. There’s a distinction between current events and discussions about controversial world issues. In the best-case scenario, teachers can take advantage of current events and use them as opportunities to get kids to talk speak about extremely sad issues.

Obviously, each person handles traumatic experiences differently. Your child may seem shell shocked, morbidly curious, or completely uninterested. All of these can be normal reactions. No feeling is “wrong,” and your children should know that too.

As a parent, you may be struggling with how to talk with your children about a shooting rampage. It is important to remember that children of all ages look to their parents to make them feel safe.

It’s hard not to be upset by the rolling media coverage of an unfolding tragedy, with its graphic footage, and heartbreaking interviews of those directly affected.

And for children, such news can be difficult to understand. Escaping these big stories can be difficult when they’re everywhere you go—television, websites and all over social media powered by citizen journalism.

Students of all ages may worry the same thing will happen to them. Intense media coverage of disasters— such as terrorist attacks, plane crashes, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes— can trigger a strong emotional responses.

While it’s important to protect younger children from excessive media coverage, parents shouldn’t try to completely shield them when they happen. Keeping it a secret is not possible in this world. It’s when you try to hide it that it becomes more terrifying and stranger for a child, so it’s really important for parents to explain what’s happened and to comfort the child.

If parents explain to children what is happening, they can help them to better understand what is going on and reassure them if they are feeling worried or anxious. That way we can be there to hear what misunderstandings they might have and correct those misperceptions, so they have a better understanding of it. As I said before, when speaking with children about their feelings, parents could also help their children build emotional literacy.

It’s important to remind them good things happen too. They must learn that the news shows you hurt; but it also shows the strengths, courage and good things that people do to help everyone in these incredible times of need. And that is where you find Mr. Rogers’ Helpers.

This column is by Ritchie Lucas, Founder of The Student Success Project and Think Factory Marketing. He can be reached at 305-788-4105 or via email at ritchie@thinkfactory.com and on Facebook and You Tube as The Student Success Project.