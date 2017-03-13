This may sound like the easiest thing to do, but a lot of people have a hard time reaching within and bringing out the best version of themselves. While one may say, “Oh I’m just being me,” they may struggle with insecurities involving them not being happy with themselves. Here’s how to be yourself.

First things first: it’s all about inspiration. Who/what motivates you? Who/what makes you go on through the hard times? Everyone gets inspired by someone, even our so called “pioneers” have taken something from the pioneers before them, and so on. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber would be nothing without their inspiration Michael Jackson. Once these people/things inspire you, it’s important for you to take the things that inspire you and make it your own. You must obviously give credit to where it is due, but also add things to it to make it your very own.

There will be things in your life that you do by yourself that you notice you do differently than everyone. Keep doing those things because it feels right. It is coming from your very being. Sometimes doing things like everyone else isn’t always the answer. Not only is there a level of comfortability within yourself when you’re doing what feels right for you, but being a pioneer leads to innovation and you may become a leader of a new movement.

People may have a lot to say about the things you do that make you stand out, so let them. It is important to keep doing you. Haters should really be your motivators and if you don’t have haters, that means you’re doing something wrong. The negative comments just mean that they feel uncomfortable with what you’re doing simply because they didn’t come up with it.

For those who have a hard time being themselves, or those who are scared to reveal their inner selves to the world, your situations are understandable. However, I want to remind you that change makes the world go ‘round. While the world constantly changes new situations arise, so here is the secret to surviving: become comfortable with being uncomfortable. If you can do that, then you can do anything.

With that being said, I challenge every single one of you to dig deep and stay true to who you are.

Khara Vassell graduated from Gulliver Preparatory High School. At Gulliver she received All-State Honors three out of four years on the Varsity Soccer team. She was also an active member in the G.O.A.L.S. club where she coached kids with autism and taught them how to play soccer. Vassell is the founder of her own non-profit organization called “Island Kids Soccer Charity” where she collects soccer gear for orphans in the Caribbean, ships the gear off to the orphanages and later heads to the orphanages to host soccer clinics to teach these orphans how to play and to give the gear out. She is now a sophomore at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and is a member of the varsity soccer team. She can be reached by email kagv08@gmail.com.