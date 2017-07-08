How to position yourself within a brand

In today’s world — particularly in the world of marketing — having your own personal brand is key to standing out from the crowd.

Having your own brand allows you to create a “mark” around yourself, your name and your career. This mark is a simple and effective way to communicate your brand’s personal and working aesthetics.

Here are some valuable tips to consider when creating your brand:

1. Select a platform. You first need to consider which platform is most fitting for your brand. Which one is going to most effectively communicate what your brand stands for? Will you use social media sites like Instagram or Twitter? Or perhaps other popular websites like YouTube or LinkedIn?

2. Consider your strengths. Don’t be afraid to identify what makes you different from everyone else. Showcase what makes you different and translate it into a positive. How do your differentiators make you superior to your competitors?

3. Know what’s important. As you develop your brand content and collateral, remember to include information that is both important and relevant. And when describing yourself, don’t present yourself too seriously. Let some of your personality shine through. It will make your audience feel more connected to you as a person.

4. Put it out there. Now that you have identified your strengths, it’s time to show them off. Think about how you want to reveal your skills to the masses. The manner in which you send your messages out into the world is just as critical as the messages themselves.

These tips will help anybody sort through the maze that is creating a personal brand. Whatever industry you’re in, having your own personal brand is an effective way to leave a strong “mark” on the world.

About Brand Poets

Founded by Tana M. Llinas, Brand Poets is a collective of strategists, visual storytellers, and digital artisans crafting smart, poignant campaigns that command attention.