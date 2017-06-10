Howard Palmetto 12U Aces pitch in at Food Bank

The Howard Palmetto 12U Aces were at the Coconut Grove Outreach Food Bank helping pack and dispense weekly food parcels to 185 needy families. The food bank is headed by Glenn Rivera and his wife. Pictured (l-r) are, Head Coach/Manager Frank Fernandez, Jose Borrero, Andy Alvarez, Robert Eckstein, Coach Sam Lewis, Ernie Casal, Gabriel Padilla, (front row) Andres Padilla, Stefan Borrero, Colin Lewis, Justin Eckstein, Adrian Alvarez, Andy Alvarez, Frankie Fernandez, JP Casal. (Photo by Adrianne Fernandez.)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here