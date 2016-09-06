Former University Miami football player Greg Mark, a 1989 All-American defensive end, has been tapped to serve as the celebrity host for the 24th annual UM Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit the Hurricane Club. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, at the luxurious Biltmore Hotel and Golf Course in Coral Gables.

“It is such a great honor to be the host of this year’s University of Miami Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament,” Mark said. “Throughout my time as a player and coach at the ‘U,’ I have had the tremendous fortune of being around so many great coaches, teammates, support staff, administrators and players.

“The university has given me so much that it is with little hesitation, great honor and pride that I am able to be a part of this wonderful event. I look forward to seeing everyone out there teeing them high and letting them fly,” he added.

“We are excited to once again partner with the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame for our annual golf tournament,” said UM athletic director Blake James.

“With each passing year this event seems to get bigger and better. I encourage everyone who is part of the Hurricanes family to come out and enjoy what promises to be a great day,” James said.

“As we prepare for our annual UM Sports Hall of Fame golf tournament on Oct. 7, I’m pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with the Hurricane Club for this event. We’re also thrilled to welcome Hall of Famer Greg Mark as our host for this year’s tournament,” said UMSHoF president Gerard Loisel. “This event has been sold out for the past two years and we’re excited to once again give Hurricane fans an opportunity to not only support the UM Sports Hall of Fame, but also provide scholarships for future Hall of Famers while playing golf with Hurricane greats.”

Greg Mark was a two-time football National Champion (1987, 1989) and a 1989 All American (Associated Press, Kodak) at defensive end. He also coached the defensive line at Miami for 13 seasons under coaches Butch Davis and Larry Coker, including the 2001 National Championship year. He currently is the owner and operator of Casa dei Bambini Montessori School on Miami Beach.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, the day before the Miami-FSU football game, and begins with registration and lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start on the 18 holes of the historic Biltmore Golf Course. An awards dinner featuring live and silent auctions will follow in one of the Biltmore Hotel’s ballrooms.

Corporate teams of four golfers (includes tee sign and novelties) are available for $1,500, while regular teams of four golfers are $1,200. Sponsorships are available. Call executive director John Routh at the UM Sports Hall of Fame at 305-284-2775 to inquire about your company becoming a sponsor.

For information about planning a visit, participating in one of the annual fundraising events or contributing to the UMSHoF, visit www.umsportshalloffame.com, send an email to umsportshallfame@aol.com or contact executive director John Routh directly at 305-284-2775.