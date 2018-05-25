International Finance Bank offers international scope with a local touch

In its 36 years serving South Florida, International Finance Bank has steadily perfected balancing tailored domestic and international banking solutions while flourishing in an increasingly global market.

A significant source of the bank’s success, according to IFB President and CEO Jose E. Cueto, is its personalized approach to customer service.

“I think people still yearn for a personal relationship with their banker the same way they do with their attorneys, CPAs and physicians,” he said. “That’s the premise we utilize in our business model.”

Cueto, who three years ago became one of the youngest banking CEOs at age 45, earned industry respect by reestablishing IFB’s reputation as a sophisticated, safe and strong financial institution.

And the community is taking note. This year, IFB won a 2018 Rising Star Award from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce for exceptional commitment to customer service.

“Now more than ever, we are staffed with the right people, have created the right culture and are using the right technologies,” he said. “IFB provides the feel of a community bank, which offers that personal relationship, while having the sophistication of a large bank with an international scope.”

Located in Miami, IFB is the United States arm of Grupo IF, a privately held international enterprise with banking interests throughout North, Central and South America.

By providing direct exposure to a robust intercontinental marketplace with a specialized, boutique standard of service, IFB provides benefits no other banking institution can offer, according to IFB Vice President Lending Officer Ricardo Loor.

“We have a niche in this market where we understand the financial needs of both domestic and foreign customers,” he said. “Our experience comes from our broad exposure to the international market, and we’re confident our employees can provide a high class of service to any customer, regardless of his or her personal background.”

Domestically, IFB serves large and middle market corporations, medium and small businesses and professional individuals through a variety of standard and concentrated banking services.

The bank’s great relationships with local businesses, as well as its involvement with several community organizations, are proof of its personalized methods of aiding the area that extend well beyond the walls of its LEED-certified eco-friendly headquarters on Douglas Road.

“We’ve been banking with IFB for years and have always received great personal service,” said Michael Miller, editor and co-owner of Community Newspapers. “Ricardo Loor has taken excellent care of us and helped us find several commercial mortgages at very favorable rates. We couldn’t be happier with him and his team.”

Founded in 1982, International Finance Bank is a member of a close-knit group of financial institutions in the Grupo IF network. Other members include BanBif in Peru, Banco Internacional in Ecuador, Banco Exterior in Venezuela, Inter Banco in Guatemala and Ebna Bank N.V. in Curacao.

That puts IFB in an advantageous economic position, Loor said.

“You could say Miami is the capital of Latin America, and we’re here to stay for the long run,” he said. “We know customers have many different choices, and we thank our current customers for selecting us. For those who are not our customers yet, we would be more than happy to provide you with top-class service, because that’s what we live for and strive to be great at.”

