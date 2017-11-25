Is Bariatric Surgery Right for You?

We all know about the myriad of procedures used to restore a more youthful facial appearance, but metabolically there is a danger far worse than a few wrinkles or frown lines—it’s the issue of weight gain. For some, dietary and nutritional changes can maintain a balance, but for those that are severely overweight, bariatric surgery may be their key to leading a happier, healthier life.

The bariatric surgery approach is a proven, well-documented method that both saves and changes lives—but is it for you? When deciding if bariatric surgery is the right choice, know that the team of bariatric surgery experts at University of Miami Hospital has received the Healthgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award for six years in a row, being recognized in the top five percent of bariatric surgery programs in the nation.

How is it determined if a person is overweight or obese? The bottom line indicator is body mass index (BMI). To qualify for bariatric weight loss surgery, a patient must have a BMI of 40 or greater—or between 35 and 40—with an associated medical problem such as diabetes, sleep apnea, or high blood pressure. Any patient that elects to have bariatric surgery must be healthy enough to tolerate general anesthesia.

Bariatric surgery is not for the middle-aged or older population alone. Within the last couple of decades, an alarming number of children have fallen into the danger zone of being overweight, and complications resulting from childhood obesity may leave life-long effects if not properly treated. Children, therefore, are not exempt from this procedure. The University of Miami Health System has successfully performed this technique on teenagers 13 years-of-age and older and is designated as a comprehensive center with adolescent qualification by the American College of Surgeons.

There is a misconception that only one form of bariatric surgery is available, but gastric sleeve, gastric lap band, and gastric bypass are also popular techniques, and each is designed to achieve the best possible medical outcome.

Of the three, gastric sleeve is the most commonly performed procedure. This technique involves resecting a portion of the stomach, while leaving about 15 percent intact. This promotes a sensation of feeling full more quickly.

Lap band surgery is performed by placing a ring around the stomach to separate it into two sections, somewhat like the image of an hourglass. It can be adjusted to ease the flow of food from the top part of the stomach to the lower portion, so the patient feels fuller faster, and they tend to have better portion control when eating.

The third procedure, which has been in existence since 1967, is gastric bypass. Performed by surgeons throughout the world, it offers great outcomes in the majority of patients. In some ways, it is similar to lap band, as the procedure involves a separation of upper and lower parts of the stomach. Whereas, a ring is used in the lap band for separation, gastric bypass involves the use of a piece of the small intestine attached to the upper portion of the stomach so food can bypass part of the stomach and a piece of the small intestine.

New Technology

As new weight loss technologies evolve, experts at University of Miami Health System are at the forefront, offering both surgical and non-surgical options. As the only academic medical institute in South Florida, UHealth is also heavily involved in the research and testing of new innovative bariatric devices and surgical procedures before they are available on the consumer market and gives consumers access to clinical trials. The FDA recently approved the use of intra-gastric balloons—even though its a procedure that’s been used for the past 30 years in various parts of the world. For patients slightly below the BMI range for surgery—between 30 and 40—the intra-gastric balloon may be a viable solution.

This technique, performed as an outpatient endoscopy procedure, involves the temporary placement of a balloon inside the stomach for six months. During that time, patients experience a feeling of being full, as they get accustomed to eating smaller portions. Throughout the six months, trained nutritionists provide information and guidelines to help patients modify eating habits, teaching them how to make proper nutritional choices. This is a valuable component, as once the balloon is removed after six months, patients need to be able to make life-altering food choices on their own to maintain a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Make the Right Choice

Making the choice to undergo any weight loss procedure is a big one but can ultimately end in gratifying results. Here are five reasons potential patients should consider weight-loss assisted surgical procedures sooner rather than later:

1. Medical issues have the potential to be reversed. Patients with high blood pressure and Type II diabetes often will no longer require medications.

2. Patients will experience an unimaginable change in their lives. Everything from showering to putting on shoes becomes easier as they slim down.

3. Female patients experiencing irregular periods, due to hormonal imbalances from being overweight, will see their cycle return to normal. In many cases, fertility is also restored. The University of Miami Health System is proud to have had 70 babies born to patients who underwent bariatric surgery who previously were unable to conceive.

4. A year after bariatric surgery, patients will feel a new sense of self-worth.

5. Weight loss surgery can result in major cost savings, from eating out to medications that are no longer needed.

Dr. Nestor F. de la Cruz-Muñoz, M.D. is a nationally and internationally renowned bariatric surgeon and medical director for Bariatric Surgery at University of Miami Hospital, part of UHealth — University of Miami Health System. Dr. de la Cruz-Muñoz founded and serves as surgical director of Miami’s Surgical Weight Loss Institute. His practice focus is general, bariatric, and advanced laparoscopic surgery.

He is chief of the Division of Laparoendoscopic and Bariatric Surgery Department and co-director of the Center of Excellence for Laparoendoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery. Dr. de la Cruz-Munoz was recently appointed to the Bariatric Surgical Review Committee, where he will work closely with other practicing bariatric surgeons to identify hospitals that meet the requirements to become Centers of Excellence.

Dr. de la Cruz-Muñoz earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine, after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He completed his residency in general surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and became chief resident in 1999.